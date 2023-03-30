CHRISTIANSBURG — Standing 6-foot-3, Christiansburg’s Mason Self steps onto any baseball field looking like a future pro prospect.

The 200-pound senior is a two-way star for the Blue Demons. He hit nine home runs and 46 RBIs, while throwing 42 strikes in relief duty for Christiansburg last season. This year he’s already hit three home runs in four games, while only allowing three hits in five innings on the mound.

“I've never done a pitching lesson or anything like that," Self said. "I was definitely blessed with a strong arm. I kind of get up there and just throw it."

Self said he threw a 92 mph fastball against Salem last week.

“It's like once you let go of the ball … you can [start to] hear the seams,” Self said about throwing his fastball. “It sounds like bumblebees.”

Self has an intense workout and recovery routine to keep his body healthy to be a two-way player. He does exercises with Jaeger J-Bands, which are resistance bands designed for pitchers, to help strengthen his arm power. Self said he’d done a modified version of the Driveline weighted ball program for the past three years.

“I hold my arm out and squeeze it and do a lot of grip strength workouts for my forearm,” Self said. “I try to basically protect my UCL.”

Self was named to the Virginia High School League's all-state first team and was the River Ridge District player of the year last season. He won the Ray Bellamy Award as the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2022 high school player of the year as well.

He said he credits all his success to God.

“[I am] thankful for health, strength and overall talent he has given me,” Self said.

Christiansburg coach Dale Nelson said the team made Self the leadoff hitter last season after realizing that opposing teams decided to walk him too often. This change gave the Blue Demons their best chance at getting Self as many at-bats as possible.

Nelson said Self is a natural power hitter but is good at getting on base. This season Self has a career-high .733 on-base percentage.

“Every single time that I get in the box or whatever, I move my feet around and do a little touch on the plate,” Self said. “You know, every baseball player has a routine in my opinion. And before I get in the box, every single time I look at my barrel and take a deep breath and it just relaxes me.”

In September, Self verbally committed to Radford University on a partial scholarship, over James Madison and Longwood.

Why did Self pick Radford?

Self committed to Radford just a few months after former JMU assistant baseball coach Alex Guerra accepted the head coaching job at Radford.

“The main reason that I chose Radford was because Alex Guerra is my man,” Self said. “I've built a really good relationship with him … I love the guy.”

Guerra had been recruiting Self since he was a freshman and knew he'd become a great player.

Guerra said Self went to a camp at JMU his sophomore year and proved that he could hit the ball well.

"I'm still at JMU and he's really taking off offensively and it got to the point where like, you're an idiot if you don't try and recruit this kid,” Guerra said.

When Guerra took the job at Radford, he said Self was one of his top priorities.

“It was a no-brainer for Radford to try to get the best player in the area committed to the local school,” Guerra said.

Self is expected to play third base for the Highlanders with a chance to do some relief pitching. He is confident that he will be able to start as a freshman.

“He's going to be able to drive in a lot of runs and hit for some power. And be a really advanced hitter,” Guerra said. “I think he's got an opportunity to leave here and be a really special player. And add to the list of special players that have played at Radford, especially from an offensive standpoint.”

Growing up with baseball

Denny Self, who is Mason’s father, is the third base coach for the Blue Demons. He said he’s been helping coach Mason his whole life.

When Mason was 4 years old, his dad pitched him Wiffle balls in their backyard and he'd hit them repeatedly into his neighbor's yard. Mason and his dad both cackled whenever they watched their neighbor throw the balls back.

Denny played for the Montreal Expos Double-A minor league team before retiring from baseball due to the poor wages.

He started working immediately after quitting baseball and is now the vending ops manager for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

After the high school season ended, Mason played for a travel baseball team called the Dirtbags.

Denny said he’d spent about $10,000 to $12,000 yearly for Mason to play travel baseball, but never regretted investing in his son. The Dirtbags have had 260 alumni drafted by Major League Baseball teams, such as three-time World Series champion Madison Bumgarner.

The travel baseball team is filled with talented kids from the East Coast. Last year, the team traveled to Florida and Georgia to play in a huge showcase event.

Mason said travel ball is more about showcasing your individual talent than in high school. This requires him to have to change the way he approaches the game. While playing for the Blue Demons, he does whatever it takes for the team to win. But for the Dirtbags, Self’s trying to showcase his skill set and get the best numbers possible. This "light switch" mentality helped Self get recruited by the many Division I scouts attending the various showcases.

“I throw a four-seam fastball, slider, change-up and 12-6 curveball,” Self said. “But my outpitch is definitely my slider.”

In September, Self competed in the South Atlantic Border Battle, an event for high school juniors and seniors on the East Coast.

Mason Self2023INF Christianburg (VA)Radford commit pic.twitter.com/Majl8b5KkS — Border Battle (@SABorderBattle) September 17, 2022

Self was picked to be on the Milwaukee Brewers team. Self said the event was filled with Division I commits, and he vividly remembered facing a pitcher who was throwing 97 mph consistently.

After the Border Battle, Self took a break from baseball to shut down his arm, but he still lifted weights. He usually plays baseball nine months out of the year because he loves the sport.

“I wouldn't be the same all-around person if it wasn't for baseball," Self said. "Baseball has taught me so much about myself."