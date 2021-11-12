Christiansburg steamrolls Staunton River in first-round blowout

On the second play of the second quarter Graham used his legs for a score, scrambling seven yards on a TD run to extend the lead to 20-0 with 11:16 left in the period.

Before the halftime break Graham put the game out of reach with touchdown passes of 21 yards to Jaxson Clarke and 47 yards to Tanner Evans to make it 34-0 going into the locker room. Overall, five different Blue Demons scored touchdowns on Christiansburg’s first five offensive possessions.

“We got a bunch of ballers. Everybody makes plays when they need too. I trust all my players,” Graham said.

Stephan “Smiley” Myrthil added two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter while the Christiansburg defense held Staunton River (4-6) to just 115 yards of total offense for the night, collecting three sacks and two interceptions, also.

Despite the beatdown Staunton River head coach Shaun Leonard believed his team could learn something from the experience.

“We have a lot of building blocks, but we are still a very young team,” Leonard said. “We’re not satisfied to just make the playoffs, but it is the first time we’ve been in them since 2017.”