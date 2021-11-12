Christiansburg steamrolls Staunton River in first-round blowout

CHRISTIANSBURG — Christiansburg looked like a #1 seed on both sides of the football in its postseason opener on Friday night.
Quarterback Casey Graham threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, while the Blue Demons’ defense pitched a shutout as the top seed Christiansburg took a 48-0 victory over Staunton River in a Region 3D first round contest.
With the win Christiansburg (10-1) moves on to a matchup at home against Lord Botetourt next Friday night in the regional semifinals. It will be a rematch of last spring’s regional semifinal, which was won by the Cavaliers 55-0.
On Friday the Blue Demons wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, driving 56 yards in just three plays on their opening offensive possession. Graham capped off the drive by connecting with tight end Tyrique Taylor on a 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0 just 1:01 into the game.
It was the start of a big night for the Christiansburg signal caller, who finished 11-for-13 for 157 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.
“He had a great week of practice and was really focused,” Christiansburg head coach Alex Wilkens said of Graham. “He was locked in and hitting all his passes on time.”
Running back Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon broke loose on a 26-yard touchdown run on the Blue Demons’ next drive to move the lead up to 13-0 at the 6:24 mark of the opening quarter.
On the second play of the second quarter Graham used his legs for a score, scrambling seven yards on a TD run to extend the lead to 20-0 with 11:16 left in the period.
Before the halftime break Graham put the game out of reach with touchdown passes of 21 yards to Jaxson Clarke and 47 yards to Tanner Evans to make it 34-0 going into the locker room. Overall, five different Blue Demons scored touchdowns on Christiansburg’s first five offensive possessions.
“We got a bunch of ballers. Everybody makes plays when they need too. I trust all my players,” Graham said.
Stephan “Smiley” Myrthil added two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter while the Christiansburg defense held Staunton River (4-6) to just 115 yards of total offense for the night, collecting three sacks and two interceptions, also.
Despite the beatdown Staunton River head coach Shaun Leonard believed his team could learn something from the experience.
“We have a lot of building blocks, but we are still a very young team,” Leonard said. “We’re not satisfied to just make the playoffs, but it is the first time we’ve been in them since 2017.”
Christiansburg now begins focusing on Lord Botetourt. A showdown with the Cavaliers was not unexpected or will it be unwelcomed by the Blue Demons’ players or coaches.