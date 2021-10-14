Church scores 4 TDs as James River tops Floyd County 34-19 for Three Rivers road win

FLOYD -- Conner Church ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns to power James River to a 34-19 Three Rivers District football victory over Floyd County.

Church had TD runs of 8, 25, 3 and 8 yards as James River (4-1, 2-0).

Zeal Hammons completed 14 passes and scored the clinching TD in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run.

Floyd County (4-3, 1-2) tied the game at 13 at halftime as Kaleb Fenton threw a 13-yard TD pass to Matt Slusher and 67-yarder to Kaiden Swortzel.

Emery Chaffin cut the Buffaloes' deficit to 20-19 in the third quarter on a 5-yard run.

James River;7;6;7;14;--;34

Floyd County;7;6;6;0;--;19

JR -- Church 8 run (Voight kick)

Flo -- Slusher 13 pass from Fenton (Radford kick)

JR -- Church 25 run (run failed)

Flo -- K.Swortzel 67 pass from Fenton (kick blocked)

JR -- Church 3 run (Voight kick)

Flo -- Chaffin 5 run (pass failed)

JR -- Church 8 run (Voight kick)

JR -- Hammons 4 run (Voight kick)