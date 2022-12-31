Cole, two sophomores help Northside boys put away Roanoke Catholic

Lawrence Cole dominated the Northside Invitational en route to being named the tournament's most valuable player.

Cole was aggressive on both sides of the floor as he led the Northside boys basketball team to a 71-53 win over Roanoke Catholic on Friday night, showing his two-way prowess and scoring 23 points. Every time the senior guard would make a deflection or score, the Northside fans in the gym would cheer him on.

But Cole’s eyes were locked on his father, who would stand up and scream louder than anyone in the stands. They would give each other a silent nod after every play Cole made.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that he is right there and I know he’s going to support me,” Cole said. “He’s been like that since I was a kid and it’s helped me.”

Northside (8-0) outplayed the Celtics (7-4) down the stretch to win the championship game of the 23rd Northside Invitational.

The Vikings led Roanoke Catholic just 33-32 at halftime, but Cole dominated the second half.

“We went to the locker room and talked about what happened in the first half,” Cole said. “We don’t like close games. So we did what we had to do to get the victory.”

“I think Lawrence came [through] all three nights for us. He played well, shot the ball well and defended for us,” Northside coach Bill Pope said.

But Cole didn’t do it by himself. He had help from his two sophomore teammates, Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey.

“We have a lot of talent. [Cy and Mykell] are special and I love playing next to them,” Cole said. “Even though they’re young, they have a lot of talent and are going to go a long way.”

Pope said Hardy’s vision is one of the reasons the team’s offense was stellar.

“[Cy] has done a terrific job for us. Not just tonight but all season,” Pope said. “He’s able to run pick-and-roll really well. Anyone can come off a pick, but he makes the right reads.”

Hardy is a shifty 5-foot-10 guard who can get downhill at any moment. He scored 15 points by slicing through the Celtics' zone defense.

“I was going hard at everyone,” Hardy said. “My mentality is no one can stay in front of me.”

Harvey, who had 11 points, was jawing at Roanoke Catholic’s Jalen Merchant all game. The players were relentlessly trash-talking each other after one of them would score.

“It’s all love, I’m just playing against my friends and it can get competitive,” Harvey said. “We are going to compete to see who wins.”

In the fourth quarter, Hardy threw an alley-oop pass to Harvey that caused the gym to erupt. Players fell out of their seats and people yelled in the stands.

“Mykell is a really smart player. It’s easy to see the athleticism, but he’s a really smart player,” Pope said. “He sees a lot of things out there and I’m really proud of the way he competes.

Roanoke Catholic junior guard AJ Johnson barely played in the second quarter after picking up three fouls. In the first minute of the third quarter, Johnson picked up his fourth foul and the Vikings' lead started to grow.

“The first foul of the second half was AJ Johnson and I think that sent our team down a bad path,” Roanoke Catholic coach Shawn Good said. “We could not recover from that because he’s our leader emotionally and physically.”

Good said his team had a chance to close the gap but needed to compete better.

“You have to find ways to make plays and if we do that, this is a closer game in the second half,” Good said.

“Defensively, we stopped communicating and they started to make shots."

The Vikings have won every one of their games this season by at least 19 points.

“It’s been a good test so far and It’s good to be 8-0,” Harvey said. “But we still have to keep working.”