BUCHANAN — At age 9, Heath Andrews threw his first no-hitter. But little did he know that his arm would take him to heights that then seemed unimaginable.

While pitching in travel ball the summer before his freshman year at James River High School, Andrews started to get eyed by Division I schools and Major League Baseball scouts.

Andrews said it was the first time he realized that his dream of one day becoming a major-league player was attainable.

“It makes you feel like wanted,” the James River senior right-hander said of that time. “It makes [me] feel like I’m doing something right.”

By the beginning of his sophomore year, Andrews had Division I offers from North Carolina State, Radford, Louisville, Wake Forest, Duke, Tennessee and Liberty.

He verbally committed to N.C. State in the fall of his sophomore year.

“I committed early because I thought it was a great fit,” Andrews said. “I thought if I waited any longer, I would talk myself out of it. I didn’t think that was a good move.”

During Andrews’ unofficial visit to N.C. State during his sophomore year, he couldn’t enter the facilities because of COVID-19 protocols. But even though Andrews had to be socially distant, he still felt connected with the campus and his future coaches.

“I enjoyed the campus, and the coaches were amazing,” Andrews said. “They know what they’re doing.”

Andrews said one of the biggest selling points was that the coaches made him believe he was MLB material.

“They know how to get their players to the next level,” Andrews said.

‘Everything that we want’

N.C. State pitching coach Clint Chrysler was first introduced to Andrews while watching the 2020 Prep Baseball Report Future Games on Zoom.

“He stood out to us from an ability standpoint and then it was a little bit ironic that shortly after that I got an email and it was from his uncle,” Chrysler said in a phone interview. “His uncle is an N.C. state alum and said a couple of Heath’s cousins had also attended or were currently attending N.C. State. And that it was a place he had a lot of interest in and that’s kind of how the spark got going.”

Chrysler was impressed by Andrews.

“He’s got a good mix of pitches,” Chrysler said. “His fastball not only from a velocity standpoint is very good but also from a command standpoint. And he’s also got a very usable change-up, which is not overly common for high school pitchers.”

Chrysler said Andrews will have a chance to compete to be a part of the team’s rotation as a freshman at N.C. State, but there is an adjustment that most high school players face when jumping to the ACC.

“There’s going to be peaks and valleys, but what it comes down to, especially when you’re a guy that’s blessed with the physical ability that Heath has, it comes down to the competitiveness. That he’s off the charts with, in our opinion,” he said.

Andrews signed with State in November.

“[Heath and] his family have been down here multiple times [this season] to see games and to see us,” Chrysler said. “We recruit based on relationships and player development. I think he is everything that we want.”

James River journey

James River coach Matt Gouker said Andrews first impressed him while Andrews was on the junior varsity team.

“I got to see him as an eighth grader throwing the way he was and it was exciting,” said Gouker, who played college baseball at Lynchburg and is a former assistant at Jefferson Forest and Rockbridge County.

But before Andrews could throw a pitch for the Knights varsity team, he’d face two obstacles: COVID-19 and knee surgery.

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out Andrews’ freshman year of baseball.

“It sucked,” Andrews said.

Before his sophomore baseball season started, Andrews had knee surgery that forced him to rehab the whole year.

“He’s definitely one of those special cases that he lost two years,” Gouker said. “And seeing him last year come out strong was just amazing.”

Andrews said that his knee had been bothering him for years and he decided to get the problem fixed early in his career.

“I broke … my growth plate in my knee,” Andrews said.

Andrews threw his first pitch for James River as a junior against Salem. In four innings, he struck out seven batters and didn’t allow a run.

“My top speed [on my fastball] is 95 miles per hour, but I’m usually around 92-94,” Andrews said.

He finished the 2022 season with a 5-4 record and 85 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings. He had a WHIP of 1.15 and an ERA of 1.11.

“Heath’s motion is just so fluid,” Gouker said. “The effort that he puts out is just so smooth and so he’s nonchalant and [the ball] just comes out naturally. He competes with what he’s got.”

Andrews was named the 2022 Three Rivers District player of the year and made the all-district first team at pitcher and shortstop. He had a batting average of .414 and a 1.344 OPS.

“The team plays with a little bit more confidence [when Heath’s on the mound] and [they] want to do well for him,” Gouker said, smiling. “We have confidence in him when we put him on the mound.”

James River finished last season with a 13-8 record and won the Three Rivers District title. Andrews played a huge role in closing the district championship game against Radford.

“We had gotten the lead and he was like, ‘Coach, I want the ball,’” Gouker said. “As a [former] pitcher, just to have a kid say, ‘I want the ball,’ and go out there and perform was all you can ask for.”

Andrews struck out seven and allowed no runs in 4 2/3 innings to close that game for James River.

The Knights later lost to Alleghany in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

“I learned that winning isn’t everything,” Andrews said. “I learned that you don’t have to do everything yourself and that there are people around here that can help me.”

Andrews was named to the all-state second team as a shortstop for his great hitting.

Andrews has continued his development on the mound this season and now throws four pitches: a two-seam fastball, a four-seam fastball, a slider and a change-up.

“I try to model my throwing after [Texas Rangers pitcher] Jacob deGrom,” Andrews said.

Andrews is 3-1 with 77 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 1.29 ERA in 38 innings. His batting average is .512 and he has a 1.350 OPS.

“My best pitch is my slider,” Andrews said. “I’ve been working on it probably over four or five years.”

Andrews said he still keeps in touch with some MLB scouts and some of them still attend his games.

“My dream is to play in the MLB,” Andrews said. “It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I’m working every day towards that goal and I’m going to State to get to the next level and hopefully go to the MLB.”