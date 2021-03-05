Collins is double trouble for PH as Salem tops Patriots 35-17

Salem High School's football program has had a pretty productive week and a half.

Shawn Collins scored touchdowns from both sides of the line of scrimmage in a span of just under two minutes that gave Salem an early advantage and helped the Spartans post a 35-17 victory over Patrick Henry on Friday night at Salem Stadium.

For Salem (3-0) it was their third victory in 11 days as the Spartans have started the abbreviated season winning games by an average score of 40-10.

“That says that are guys are focused, they’re mentally and physically tough and that they rose to the occasion,” Salem head coach Don Holter said of his team’s early-season start. “We’re three games into this season and we still have a lot of seasoning to do, but they have played tremendously hard.”

The Spartans rose to the occasion on Friday night scoring on their opening offensive possession when quarterback Chauncey Logan Jr. connected with Collins on a 19-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0 at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter.

Even with the Salem defense on the field Collins scored again just four plays later when he picked off a Roy Gunn pass at the PH 37 and weaved his way into the end zone to double the lead to 14-0..