Collins is double trouble for PH as Salem tops Patriots 35-17

Salem High School's football program has had a pretty productive week and a half.
Shawn Collins scored touchdowns from both sides of the line of scrimmage in a span of just under two minutes that gave Salem an early advantage and helped the Spartans post a 35-17 victory over Patrick Henry on Friday night at Salem Stadium.
For Salem (3-0) it was their third victory in 11 days as the Spartans have started the abbreviated season winning games by an average score of 40-10.
“That says that are guys are focused, they’re mentally and physically tough and that they rose to the occasion,” Salem head coach Don Holter said of his team’s early-season start. “We’re three games into this season and we still have a lot of seasoning to do, but they have played tremendously hard.”
The Spartans rose to the occasion on Friday night scoring on their opening offensive possession when quarterback Chauncey Logan Jr. connected with Collins on a 19-yard scoring strike to make it 7-0 at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter.
Even with the Salem defense on the field Collins scored again just four plays later when he picked off a Roy Gunn pass at the PH 37 and weaved his way into the end zone to double the lead to 14-0..
“We knew this would be a tough game coming into it, so we wanted to score touchdowns early and keep the lead,” Collins said.
“That was huge. It is something that we emphasized all week that we wanted to score in all phases of the game,” Holter said.
After the interception, Gunn rallied Patrick Henry (2-1) leading a 14-play, 80-yard drive capped on a one-yard quarterback sneak from the VMI-bound senior to make it 14-7 with 27 seconds left in the first quarter.
Salem, however, was not fazed and quickly answered marching 55 yards in four plays finished off by a 4-yard TD run from junior back Cam Leftwich for a 21-7 lead.
The decisive blow, though, came just a couple minutes later when Logan hit his connected with Jorden McDonald on a 79-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 28-7.
Salem also stepped up defensively holding PH on downs on three separate occasions after the Patriots had moved the ball into Spartan territory over the first two quarters.
“We blew a couple of coverages and then we didn’t covert on a couple of [fourth] downs and against a team like Salem you can’t do that,” Patrick Henry coach Alan Fiddler said.
Like the Spartans, PH (2-1) was playing their third game since last Tuesday and Fiddler thought that might have finally caught up to the Patriots.
“You could see it coming," he said. "We’ve played three games in 11 days and we had a short camp, but we’re not making excuses. Everybody is in the same situation."
Salem completed their scoring on the night with just over six minutes left in the first half when Zavione Wood scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 35-7.
The senior running back led the Spartans with 104 rushing yards with all but one coming in the first half.
PH’s defense capped the first half scoring when a snap sailed over Logan Jr.’s head at the Salem 27. The ball went all the way to the end zone where the Salem quarterback covered it for a PH safety making the score 35-9 going into halftime.
Both offenses cooled off in the second half with Patrick Henry putting up the lone score of the final two quarters when Gunn hit sophomore wide receiver Jahze Kimbrough on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 3:41 left in the game.
Gunn finished the night with 258 passing yards on 23 pass completions, but he also had three interceptions, two by Collins.
Patrick Henry;7;2;0;8;--;17
Salem;14;21;0;0;--;35
First quarter
Sal – Collins 19 pass from Logan (Cross kick)
Sal – Collins 37 interception return (Cross kick)
PH – Gunn 1 run (Morrill kick)
Second quarter
Sal – Leftwich 4 run (Cross kick)
Sal – Jorden McDonald 79 pass from Logan (Cross kick)
Sal – Wood 10 run (Cross kick)
PH – Safety, punt snap covered in end zone
Fourth quarter
PH – Kimbrough 21 pass from Gunn (Taylor pass from Gunn)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;PH;;Sal
First Downs;;16;;15
Yards Rushing;;72;;187
Yards passing;;258;;135
Comp-Att-Int;;23-40-3;;4-14-0
Fumbles-lost;;3-0;;1-0
Penalties;;1-14;;4-40
Punts;;2-30.5;;4-26.1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Patrick Henry, A. Webb 18-49, Gunn 7-(-16), Davis 6-39, Salem, Leftwich 12-70, Wood 9-104, Logan Jr. 6-(-20), Williams 7-18, Lingenfelter 4-15
PASSING – Patrick Henry, Gunn 23-39-3-258, Davis 0-1-0-0, Salem, Logan Jr. 4-14-0-135
RECEIVING – Patrick Henry, T. Webb 2-8, Pedigo 8-82, A. Webb 3-(-4), Taylor 4-58, Kimbrough 5-106, Tellez 1-8, Salem, Jayden McDonald 1-20, Collins 1-19, Jorden McDonald 1-79, Wood 1-17