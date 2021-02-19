Complete VHSL state wrestling pairings

CLASS 6
(Sunday, Virginia Beach)
106 pounds — Nolan Poch (Westfield) vs. Josiah Irizarry (Tallwood); Khwaja Ahmad (John Champe) vs. Korlan Tran (Lake Braddock); Elleahna Anderson (Potomac) vs. Ronald Vernem (West Springfield); Jayden Loveranes (South Lakes) vs. Elijah Cramer (Cosby).
113 pounds — Stefan Hernandez (Centreville) vs. Jakob Brown (Floyd Kellam); Tyler Tanev (Woodbridge) vs. Will Dight (Thomas Edison); Anthony Orlando (Forest Park) vs. Marcus Bluesteen (Lake Braddock); Corey Nguyen (Westfield) vs. Malik Williams (Cosby).
120 pounds — Mac Cafurello (Centreville) vs. Zack Tirpak (Thomas Dale); Austin Zehring (Patriot) vs. Alex Shapiro (James Robinson); Anthony Anderson (Potomac) vs. Patrick Maglathlin (Hayfield); Robert Rerras (Westfield) vs. Raymond Sanchez (Floyd Kellam).
126 pounds — Diego Valencia (Centreville) vs. Shane Shepherd (Franklin County); Carson Main (Riverbend) vs. Mateo Hernandez (Hayfield); Jordan Villarreal (John Champe) vs. Tristan Corbin (James Robinson); John Sherman (Chantilly) vs. Aidan McGarry (Floyd Kellam).
132 pounds — Alex Woltman (Langley) vs. Zachary Turner (Riverbend); Joshua Pence (James Robinson) vs. Mason Ingram (Floyd Kellam); Christian Johnson-Hunte (Hayfield) vs. Trenton Campos (Ocean Lakes); Bryce Brown (Westfield) vs. Daine Crouch (Battlefield).
138 pounds — Jake Crowder (Centreville) vs. Joshua Mao (Patriot); Dylan Beirne (Thomas Edison) vs. Cameron Fentress (Floyd Kellam); Justice Hazard (James Robinson) vs. Liam Murphy (Ocean Lakes); Owen Lebkisher (George Marshall) vs. Zachary Ortega (Riverbend).
145 pounds — Owen Harshbarger (Westfield) vs. Jack Erbe (Colonial Forge); Samuel Gerard (James Robinson) vs. Owen Cherry (Floyd Kellam); Connor Brennan (West Springfield) vs. Jaden Campos (Ocean Lakes); Romin Bakhtiyor (Oakton) vs. Noah Taylor (Riverbend).
152 pounds — Samuel Sorrell (James Madison) vs. Nathaniel Taylor (West Springfield) vs. Sean Kerrigan (Ocean Lakes); Esteban Matiella (James Robinson) vs. Aiden Lambert (Floyd Kellam); Isaac Hegg (Oakton) vs. Levi Field (Charles Colgan).
160 pounds — Kellan Maymarian (Chancellor) vs. John Koroma (Potomac); Brian Gordon (South County) vs. Jacob Tatum (Thomas Dale); Jacob Caricato (Mount Vernon) vs. Blaize Bryant (Floyd Kellam); Marcelo Alcocer (Westfield) vs. Jack Bobeck (Forest Park).
170 pounds — Xavier Gonzalez (Chantilly) vs. Spencer Charlesworth (Lake Braddock); Brandon Frost (Ocean Lakes) vs. Vincenzo Corvetto (Patriot); Zach Keefe (Cosby) vs. Lennon Soaper (Riverbend); Anthony Villaroel (Westfield) vs. Liam Gordon (James Robinson).
182 pounds — Nathan Fishman (McLean) vs. Steven Martinos (South County); Paolo Luevano (Cosby) vs. Matt Lochli (Charles Colgan); Beck Hoffman (Floyd Kellam) vs. Charlie Lopez (Forest Park); John Kustra (Madison County) vs. Mauro Pellot (Fairfax).
195 pounds — Abdallah Hussein (Westfield) vs. Patrick Long (Lake Braddock); Brewster Haen (Ocean Lakes) vs. Connor Callaway (Patriot); Cole Giegling (Cosby) vs. Jadon Stephens (Woodbridge); Nicholas Ceynowa (Madison County) vs. Ben Kirkwood (Fairfax).
220 pounds — Chur-Yong Mun (Langley) vs. Thomas Luther (James Robinson); Landon Church (Franklin County) vs. Jacob Alderman (Patriot); Steven Griffin (Floyd Kellam) vs. Elijah Gonzalez (Charles Colgan); Brigham DeVore (McLean) vs. Abdullah Mohamed (Justice).
285 pounds — Brigham Hampton (Westfield) vs. Abram Smith (Lake Braddock); Jake Thompson (Floyd Kellam) vs. Donovan Sprouse (Patriot); Owen Donald (Franklin County) vs. Joshua Mancia (Woodbridge); Nicolas Zuniga (George Marshall) vs. Cooper Rudolph (James Robinson).
CLASS 5
(Saturday, Virginia Beach)
106 pounds — Parker Trahan (Brooke Point) vs. Logan Virgilli (Salem-Virginia Beach); Mateo Duarte (Atlee) vs. Brianna Ta (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria); Cole Pierce (Matoaca) vs. Nic Dimond (Stone Bridge); Nick Sanders (Mountain View) vs. Christian Ballori (Kempsville).
113 pounds — Geoff Whalen (Mountain View) vs. Adrian Samano (Bayside); James Haynie (Atlee) vs. Nate Rudat (Woodgrove); Miles Woody (Matoaca) vs. Nicholas Ta (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria); Tony Nguyen (North Stafford) vs. Jaden Flores (Kempsville).
120 pounds — Daniel Smith (Mountain View) vs. Drew Wilkinson (Kempsville); Chris Lilly (Midlothian) vs. Andrew Woodley (Woodgrove); Michael Swink (Prince George) vs. Ben Rubin (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria); Gabriel Cortez (Stafford) vs. Kyree Flamer (Salem-Virginia Beach).
126 pounds — Dalton Arce (Mountain View) vs. Anthony Pardo (Frank Cox); Knox Berry (Midlothian) vs. Chase Arnestad (Riverside); Jude Capps (Prince George) vs. Charlie Lausten (Stone Bridge); Abdulai Kargbo (Brooke Point) vs. Riley Stevens (Salem-Virginia Beach).
132 pounds — Justis Bell (Brooke Point) vs. Jackson Foldes (Midlothian); Jake Beyer (Freedom-South Riding) vs. Parker Tillery (Frank Cox); John Freeman (Stone Bridge) vs. Seth Stoddard (First Colonial); Ethan Heitchew (Mountain View) vs. Christian Cooper (Prince George).
138 pounds — T.J. Harris (Brooke Point) vs. Alex Noblin (Prince George); John Angel (Potomac Falls) vs. Tyler Haley (Frank Cox); Jackson Bissessar (Briar Woods) vs. Thomas Stolka (First Colonial); Elijan Beltran (Mountain View) vs. Liam Harris (Atlee).
145 pounds — Stephen Mainz (Brooke Point) vs. Cole O’Dell (Prince George); Joey Hodges (John Lewis) vs. Shane Brakke (Salem); Thomas Brooks (Stone Bridge) vs. Austin Manning (Frank Cox); Colten Dunmire (Stafford) vs. Alex Frowert (Atlee).
152 pounds — Nick Howe (Mountain View) vs. Will Rittenhouse (Atlee); Brendan Morris (Briar Woods) vs. Ethan Baker (Gloucester); Cameron Owens (Woodgrove) vs. Colin Bridges (Frank Cox); Robert Gilson (Brooke Point) vs. Robbie Painter (Midlothian).
160 pounds — Allen Maxwell (Brooke Point) vs. Micah Osborne (Prince George); Gabriel Thompson (Riverside) vs. Nicholas Goenner (First Colonial); Amiel Diaz (Stone Bridge) vs. Josh Seaton (Gloucester); Chancellor Wingert (Stafford) vs. Crew Gregory (Midlothian).
170 pounds — Thomas Duckworth (Brooke Point) vs. Mitchell Haagsma (Briar Woods); Ryan Henderson (First Colonial) vs. Hayden Morris (Atlee); Austin Glockner (Gloucester) vs. Ashby Berry (Midlothian); Joseph Scarfe (Mountain View) vs. Michael Harrigan (Riverside).
182 pounds — Remus Montalvo (Brooke Point) vs. Ilias Cholakis (Rock Ridge); James Flynn (Frank Cox) vs. Daniel Martinez (Atlee); Chares Minter (Bayside) vs. Anthony Schwartz (Midlothian); Andrew Edwards (Albemarle) vs. Joe Jovene (Woodgrove).
195 pounds — Bryant Quaye (North Stafford) vs. Caspian Bell (Freedom-South Riding); Dylan Kassir (Frank Cox) vs. Ola Afolabi (Matoaca); Ian Hughes (Salem-Virginia Beach) vs. Willie Headley (Prince George); Charles Fitzhugh (Brooke Point) vs. Yousef Cherrat (Briar Woods).
220 pounds — Quintarius Floyd (Brooke Point) vs. Wyatt Singer (Freedom-South Riding); Kaden Baker (Green Run) vs. Dhakai Ellis (Prince George); Antino Grimes (Princess Anne) vs. Keyshawn Burgos (Matoaca); Jackson Ellis (Mountain View) vs. Finn Gustavson (Woodgrove).
285 pounds — Mirenda Ross (Brooke Point) vs. Matt McKim (Woodgrove); Miguel Rijo (Princess Anne) vs. Ashton Miller (Prince George); Mason Thomas (Green Run) vs. Andrew Blanton (Clover Hill); Bryan Guzman (Freedom-South Riding) bye.
CLASS 4
(Saturday, Virginia Beach)
106 pounds — Xavier Ramsey (Pulaski County) bye; Brendan Kraisser (King George) vs. Christian Eberhart (Liberty-Bealeton); Waylon Rogers (Orange County) vs. Bryson Rios (Loudoun County); Jake Henry (Blacksburg) vs. Evan Chrisstofer (Smithfield).
113 pounds — Walker Chambers (Salem) bye; Elijah Smoot (Eastern View) vs. Zach Rios (Loudoun County); Dylan Coward (Powhatan) vs. Robert Philpott (Tuscarora); Gavin Warner (Pulaski County) vs. Kiersen Holley (Smithfield).
120 pounds — Russell Gordon (Amherst County) bye; Owen Greslick (Louisa County) vs. Timmy Faber (Loudoun County); Devin Burrows (Spotsylvania) vs. Cam Gordon (John Handley); Caden Thomas (Salem) vs. Nik Vores (Smithfield).
126 pounds — Ethan Busby (Amherst County) vs. Dominic DiGioia (Grafton); Moses Wilson (Spotsylvania) vs. Kyle Brumagim (Kettle Run); Gabe Nesmith (King George) vs. Patrick Smith (Heritage-Leesburg); Robert Baker (Blacksburg) vs. Hunter Ray (Smithfield).
132 pounds — Tharun Svetanant (Blacksburg) vs. Kadin Smoot (Eastern View); Luke Roberts (Loudoun County) vs. Will Gryzen (Grafton); Mason Barrett (Liberty-Bealeton) vs. Roberto Hines (Smithfield); Nick Golden (Pulaski County) vs. Sean Hall (Powhatan).
138 pounds — Seth Justice (Amherst County) vs. Britton Proffitt (Powhatan); Colin Dupill (Liberty-Bealeton) vs. Ben Ray (Smithfield); Santiago Pena (Dominion) vs. Ari Carrasquillo (Grafton); Parker Midkiff (Pulaski County) vs. Kyle Csikari (Spotsylvania).
145 pounds — Logan Eberhardt (Blacksburg) vs. Cade VanBuskirk (Powhatan); Noah Hall (Liberty-Bealeton) vs. Hyder Richardson (Grafton); Logan Jones (Dominion) vs. Cameron Hatchett (Smithfield); Kyman Kinney (Salem) vs. David Norris (King George).
152 pounds — Kylee Martin (Amherst County) vs. Luke Hart (Hanover); Simon Bishop (John Handley) bye; Matthew Roberts (Loudoun County); Khalil Hardin (Smithfield); Damion Fowlkes (Pulaski County) vs. James Dosado (Caroline).
160 pounds — Brian Honeycutt (E.C. Glass) vs. Lorenzo Verdelotti (Patrick Henry-Ashland); Simon Fossett (Broad Run); Eric Dewald (Fauquier) vs. Brady Stalls (Smithfield); Riley Rutledge (Salem) vs. Daniel Taylor (Eastern View).
170 pounds — Parker Hoden (Amherst County) vs. George Hasway (Dominion); Riley Fesser (Smithfield) vs. Linwood Hill (Powhatan); Griffin Smythers (Eastern View) bye; Sam Baker (Blacksburg) vs. A.J. Marshall (Culpeper County),
182 pounds — Kaine Morris (Amherst County) vs. Jacob Jiminez (Dominion); Austin Ray (Smithfield) vs. Shane Shirley (Caroline); Sonny Stewart (Spotsylvania) bye; William Lankford (E.C. Glass) vs. Kingsley Menifee (Fauquier).
195 pounds — Austin Deanda (Amherst County) vs. Benjamin Bell (Fauquier); Raiden-Jum Richardson (Grafton) vs. Charlie Henderson (Courtland); James Sessoms (Smithfield) vs. Hayden Fitzsimmons (Powhatan); Samuel Miles (Salem) vs. Royce Hall (Liberty-Bealeton).
220 pounds — Tavion Jenkins (E.C. Glass) vs. Caleb Graham (Loudoun County); Rocco Hahn (Grafton) vs. Lance Deane (Eastern View); Joe Sessoms (Smithfield) vs. Aden Halsey (Hanover); P.J. Bruner (Salem) vs. Bracken Hibbert (Culpeper County).
285 pounds — Cameron Martindale (Salem) vs. Rodd’ney Davenport (John Handley); Justin Goodin (Smithfield) vs. Kyle Orris (Spotsylvania); Chaz Keen (Eastern View) bye; Willie Jarvis (Amherst County) vs. Alex Birchmeier (Broad Run).
CLASS 3
(Sunday, Salem Civic Center)
106 pounds — Gage Cockran (William Byrd) vs. Nicholas Turner (Tabb); Ethan Asher (Skyline) vs. Matthew Ford (Spotswood); Theo Townsend (Brentsville) vs. Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial); Connor Nichols (Abingdon) vs. Daniel Colgin (New Kent).
113 pounds — Dominic Pascoe (William Byrd) vs. Aidden Hedrick (Tabb); Josh Domino (Skyline) vs. Gracin Lam (Spotswood); Damen Chapman (Warren County) vs. Gage Bomar (Rustburg); Cody Williams (Lord Botetourt) vs. Kyle Gibson (New Kent).
120 pounds — J.B. Dragovich (Hidden Valley) vs. Isaiah Evans (Petersburg); Phoenix Alyea (Skyline) vs. John Bowman (Turner Ashby); Corey Chipman (Central-Woodstock) vs. Brayden Estes (Wilson Memorial); Dexter Gaines (William Byrd) vs. Matthew Eberly (New Kent).
126 pounds — Derek Burton (William Byrd) vs. Jacob Seale (York); Hunter Salomon (Skyline) vs. Trent Hill (Turner Ashby); Nicholas Marck (Lightridge) vs. Garrett Moyers (Broadway); Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) vs. Trace Ragland (New Kent).
132 pounds — Ethan Slaughter (Christiansburg) vs. Elijah Frame (Warren County); Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial) vs. Wayne Watson (Tabb); Quintavius Harris (Brookville) vs. Sean White (York); Bailey Davidson (Northside) vs. Tyler Davis (Skyline).
138 pounds — Luke Robie (Christiansburg) vs. Sam Johnson (Independence); Steve Wood (Liberty Christian) vs. Hunter Teeson (York); Jayden Hunter (Brookville) vs. Evan Holloway (New Kent); Steve Tingler (William Byrd) vs. Wyatt Bosley (Skyline).
145 pounds — Dawson Gragg (Christiansburg) vs. Chris Taft (William Monroe); Patrick Sullivan (Turner Ashby) vs. Bradyn Waddell (York); Na’Shaun Johnson (Brookville) vs. Patrick Jordan (New Kent); Nicholas Young (Lord Botetourt) vs. Heath Rudolph (Skyline).
152 pounds — Xavier Preston (William Byrd) vs. Sam Cooper (Independence); Jackson Wells (Broadway) vs. Stephen Titus (Tabb); Marshall Hubbard (Wilson Memorial) vs. Travis Ragland (New Kent); Austin Hunley (Northside) vs. Kaleb Doshier (William Monroe).
160 pounds — Conner Shifflett (Lord Botetourt) vs. Alex Sotelo (Skyline); Nic Marando (Rockbridge County) vs. David Reid (York); Shawn Metcalf (Fluvanna County) vs. Nicholas Vafiadis (New Kent); Kyle Keister (Christiansburg) vs. Ryan Coleman (Brentsville).
170 pounds — Jacob Baier (Christiansburg) vs. Seth Youngblood (Rockbridge County); Brayden Hohman (New Kent) vs. Nate Bampton (Maggie Walker); Landen Hedrick (Tabb) vs. Brennan Komelasky (Warren County); Sam Francis (Lord Botetourt) vs. Toby Schaffstall (Liberty Christian).
182 pounds — Parker Ferrell (Christiansburg) vs. Thomas Murphy (Liberty Christian); Domonic Baker (New Kent) vs. Dustin Gue (Skyline); Joshua Cummings (York) vs. R.J. May (Maggie Walker); Jerze Webb (William Byrd) vs. Joey Burch (Western Albemarle).
195 pounds — Noah Shepherd (Lord Botetourt) vs. Michael Smith (Waynesboro); Joshua Evans (York) vs. Nick Griffin (Brentsville); Nathaniel Fly (New Kent) vs. Nathan Haskins (Skyline); Cole Pritchard (Cave Spring) vs. Reid Garrison (Broadway).
220 pounds — Bryan Taylor (Christiansburg) vs. Brice Hall (Rockbridge County); Jordin Lennon (York) vs. Tyler Forbes (Central-Woodstock); Xavier Martin (Tabb) vs. Chris Moin (Skyline); Will Quesenberry (Northside) vs. Coby Sprouse (Wilson Memorial).
285 pounds — Aiden Lacoma (Christiansburg) vs. David Allio (Rockbridge County); D.J. Uribes (Tabb) vs. Ethan Marcotte (William Monroe), Ben Johnson (New Kent) vs. Tyler Nix (Brentsville); Hunter Richards (William Byrd) vs. Cameron Sprouse (Wilson Memorial).
CLASS 2
(Monday, Salem Civic Center)
106 pounds — Brenden Phillips (Richlands) vs. Brooklyn McClure (King William); Heath Burks (Strasburg) vs. Nathaniel Gusler (Patrick County); Evan Pack (Madison County) vs. Timmy Bennett (James River); Owen Almany (John Battle) vs. James Ruehl (Poquoson).
113 pounds — Chance Rose (Richlands) vs. Haley Viars (King William); Landon Roper (Clarke County) vs. River Smith (Glenvar); Jovial Hatcher (Stuarts Draft) vs. Craig Bowyer (James River); Christopher Faust (John Battle) vs. James Withrow (Poquoson).
120 pounds — Hunter Martin (Lebanon) bye; Wyatt Stemberger (Clarke County) vs. Wesley Alexander (Patrick County); Joshua Lamb (Madison County) vs. Mason Hylton (Glenvar); Evan Roberts (John Battle) vs. Karon Smith (Poquoson).
126 pounds — Jonathan Almany (John Battle) vs. Jared Blake (Poquoson); Anakin Burks (Strasburg) vs. Ethan Cobbler (Patrick County); DaQuan Ravenal (Madison County) vs. Chase Cuddy (James River); Ian Willis (Lebanon) vs. Rudy Downey (King William).
132 pounds — Luke Childress (Lebanon) vs. Cole Ramey (Strasburg); Jake Cline (Glenvar) vs. Erik Goins (Bruton); Owen Smith (Patrick County) vs. Caleb O’Brien (Amelia County); Noah Spencer (Richlands) vs. Cannon Long (Clarke County).
138 pounds — Jackson Mullins (Lebanon) vs. Jesse Abshire (Buffalo Gap); Ethan Flowers (Glenvar) vs. Cody Flicko (Bruton); Jonathan Blevins (Fort Chiswell) vs. Austin Weeks (King William); Tristan Hass (Graham) vs. Jaylon Burks (Strasburg).
145 pounds — Thomas Potter (Union) vs. Bryce Hildebrand (Buffalo Cap); Trey Lawrence (Glenvar) vs. Isaac Gilman (Amelia County); Mason Stewart (James River) vs. Joseph Chiapazzi (Poquoson); Kalib Simmons (Richlands) vs. David Burks (Strasburg).
152 pounds — Cole Jessee (Lebanon) vs. Alvaro Wong (Clarke County); Dustin Crawford (James River) vs. Ethan Sneddon (Poquoson) ]; Tre Robertson (Patrick County) vs. Romeo White (King William); Connor Cole (Richlands) vs. Asher Coffey (Stuarts Draft).
160 pounds — Grayson Huff (Lee) vs. Jeffrey Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap); Hunter Forbes (James River) vs. Samuel Villasenor (Poquoson); Darious Williams (Patrick County) vs. Nathan Severance (Bruton); Jason Pittman (John Battle) vs. Tanner Baugher (East Rockingham).
170 pounds — Johnny Satterfield (Union) vs. Adam Coleman (James River); Caden Mason (Poquoson) vs. Colby Shaw (Strasburg); Logan Haslacker (Bruton) vs. Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap); Fisher Martin (Lebanon) vs. Lance Duncan (Radford).
182 pounds — Justin Fritz (Graham) vs. Evan Quesenberry (Fort Chiswell); Christopher Barber (Poquoson) vs. Trace Mansfield (Clarke County); Kyle Coffey (Stuarts Draft) bye; Brodie Bryant (Central-Wise) vs. Addison McCaleb (James River).
195 pounds — Austin Eldridge (Central-Wise) vs. Dawson Martin (Radford); Michael Oliver (Amelia County) vs. Titus Hensler (Clarke County); Josiah Selby (Bruton) vs. Cameron Martinez (Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg); Zach Blevins (Graham) vs. Carder Miller (James River).
220 pounds — Trent Ray (Lebanon) vs. Conner Lester (Fort Chiswell); Evan Graham (Poquoson) vs. Michael Perozich (Clarke County); Pete Overton (Bruton) vs. Andrew Richardson (Buffalo Gap); Landen Mabe (Marion) vs. Zach Moore (Glenvar).
285 pounds — Josh Herndon (Tazewell) vs. Ricky Bailey (Radford); Cody Mitchell (Poquoson) vs. Roger Tapscott (Clarke County); William Wilson (Amelia County) vs. Conner McCall (Stuarts Draft); Austin Clevenger (Central-Wise) vs. Dakota Gilliam (James River).
CLASS 1
(Saturday, Salem Civic Center)
106 pounds — Adam Gibson (Castlewood) bye; Sam Harrison (Franklin) vs. Isaiah Osborne (Grayson County); Alexis Deagle (Mathews) vs. Jaxon Ward (George Wythe); Parker Stone (Rural Retreat) vs. Evan Annese (Riverheads).
113 pounds — Kaleb Horn (Grundy) vs. Celeste Mitchell (Cumberland); Jason Foxworth (Franklin) vs. Devin Davis (Auburn); Joshua Rosadino (Mathews) vs. Bobby Burgess (George Wythe); Brandon Combs (Rural Retreat) vs. Jake Yowell (Riverheads).
120 pounds — Michael Taylor (Grundy) bye; Olivia Waller, bye; Roger Arter (Parry McCluer) bye; Blake Battaglia (Rural Retreat) vs. Jude Robson (Riverheads).
126 pounds — Eli Blevins (Rural Retreat) bye; Maddie Dayton (Cumberland) vs. Javier Gallardo (George Wythe); Blake Linton (Franklin) vs. Lee Chittum (Parry McCluer); Ethan Blankenship (Grundy) vs. Camden Cook-Cash (Riverheads).
132 pounds — Heath Sutherland (Castlewood) bye; Aaron Pruett (Parry McCluer) vs. Jackson Allebaugh (Riverheads); Zane Perkins (George Wythe) vs. Connor Beattie (Mathews); Carson Griffey (Grundy) vs. Devin Deshields (Franklin).
138 pounds — Chris Stiltner (Grundy) bye; Ronny Horton (Galax) vs. Cody Deagle (Mathews); Colin Ward (George Wythe) vs. David Austin (Riverheads); Hayden Jackson (Patrick Henry-Glade Spring) vs. Quadir Deshields (Franklin).
145 pounds — Jacob Stiltner (Grundy) bye; Noah Fowler (George Wythe) vs. Colby Cash (Riverheads); Tanner Jones (Grayson County) vs. Nicholas Grigsby (Rappahannock County); Mason Via (Rural Retreat) vs. Tyler Schaller (Mathews).
152 pounds — Ian Scammell (Grundy) bye; Dylan Critzer (Parry McCluer) bye; Andrew Temple (George Wythe) bye; Jake Keesee (Northwood) vs. Cody Cash (Riverheads).
160 pounds — Dorian Delp (Rural Retreat) vs. Bryce Fryant (Rappahannock County); Taylor Poole (Galax) vs. Noah Ross (Riverheads); Cody Davis (George Wythe) vs. Cole Dalton (Cumberland); Ethan Roberts (Grundy) vs. Markelyn Fenner (Franklin).
170 pounds — Armando Cruz (Chilhowie) vs. Jake Price (Cumberland); Landon King (Grayson County) vs. Evan Ross (Riverheads); Matthew Sisk (Rappahannock County) vs. Isaac Coleman (Grundy); Jordan Johnson (Franklin) vs. Terry Morgan (George Wythe).
182 pounds — Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) vs. Kwami Mitchell (Franklin); Kaden Forrest (Parry McCluer) vs. Cayden Cash (Riverheads); Brady Wright (Mathews) vs. Jacob Maxfield (Castlewood); Cadyn Crouse (Galax) bye.
195 pounds — Hunter Scarberry (Grundy) vs. Malaki Poley (Franklin); Cody Thomas (Parry McCluer) vs. Luke Bryant (Riverheads); Mark Tuttle (Cumberland) vs. Eli Fortuner (Rural Retreat); Levi Groseclose (George Wythe) bye.
220 pounds — Peyton McComas (Grundy) vs. Ayden Banks (Franklin); Cameron Biggs (Grayson County) vs. Beau Smith (Riverheads); Clem Austin (Rappahannock County) vs. Jacob Holston; Riley Jo Vaught (Galax) bye.
285 pounds — Logan Looney (Grundy) vs. Arian Forotan (Franklin); Brender Rojas (Galax) vs. Mitchell Withrow (Riverheads); Clinton Snead (Rappahannock County) vs. Colton Terry (Rural Retreat); Forrest Vassar (Parry McCluer).
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123