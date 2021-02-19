Complete VHSL state wrestling pairings

170 pounds — Armando Cruz (Chilhowie) vs. Jake Price (Cumberland); Landon King (Grayson County) vs. Evan Ross (Riverheads); Matthew Sisk (Rappahannock County) vs. Isaac Coleman (Grundy); Jordan Johnson (Franklin) vs. Terry Morgan (George Wythe).

182 pounds — Wyatt Sage (Rural Retreat) vs. Kwami Mitchell (Franklin); Kaden Forrest (Parry McCluer) vs. Cayden Cash (Riverheads); Brady Wright (Mathews) vs. Jacob Maxfield (Castlewood); Cadyn Crouse (Galax) bye.

195 pounds — Hunter Scarberry (Grundy) vs. Malaki Poley (Franklin); Cody Thomas (Parry McCluer) vs. Luke Bryant (Riverheads); Mark Tuttle (Cumberland) vs. Eli Fortuner (Rural Retreat); Levi Groseclose (George Wythe) bye.

220 pounds — Peyton McComas (Grundy) vs. Ayden Banks (Franklin); Cameron Biggs (Grayson County) vs. Beau Smith (Riverheads); Clem Austin (Rappahannock County) vs. Jacob Holston; Riley Jo Vaught (Galax) bye.

285 pounds — Logan Looney (Grundy) vs. Arian Forotan (Franklin); Brender Rojas (Galax) vs. Mitchell Withrow (Riverheads); Clinton Snead (Rappahannock County) vs. Colton Terry (Rural Retreat); Forrest Vassar (Parry McCluer).

