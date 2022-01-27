Cook does it on both ends as PH girls defeat Fleming 70-35 for series sweep

Jada Cook played like she had something to prove in Patrick Henry’s 70-35 doubling-up of William Fleming on Thursday night.

Fresh off receiving her third Division I scholarship offer – this one from UNC Asheville – the PH sophomore didn’t just take over the game, she owned it from the jump.

Cook scored the opening basket on a coast-to-coast drive and scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the first six minutes, scoring twice inside and on three long jumpers, two outside the arc and one just inside.

Effective on each end, she also had three blocks and a steal in the first quarter.

“I felt like I hadn’t been hitting my shots earlier this season so it felt great to come out tonight and hit everything,” Cook said. “We came out with intensity and didn’t let up.”

PH (13-2) attacked the glass at each end, doubling up Fleming in rebounds 12-6, grabbing six on the offensive end that led to seven second-chance points in the opening period, staking the homestanding Patriots to a 22-7 lead after one quarter.

PH coach Blue Cook, Jada Cook’s father, said he told her to prove herself worthy of the scholarship offer.

“I told her, ‘You prove why the offered. There’s a lot of doubters,’ ” Blue Cook said.

There were no doubters among the William Fleming contingent.

“In the first half they scored a lot of tough buckets, a lot of long buckets,” Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “They had a lot of second chance points, and that’s all about energy and effort.”

Blue Cook said the whole PH team had something to prove after being soundly beaten by Pulaski County on Tuesday.

“We were ticked off at our performance against Pulaski so we said the next opponent has to pay,” blue Cook said.

The intensity he said was missing against Pulaski County was back for this cross-town rivalry with Fleming. The win gives PH a season sweep over the Colonels (6-8), who committed 30 turnovers in the game.

Jada Cook said the rivalry was part of the spark that fired up the Patriots, even if the city series is largely friendly.

“It’s always good to come out and play against people you know and you’re friends with, battling it out. Everybody had their moment,” Jada Cook said.

Mini Childress had her moment in the first frame as well, crashing the boards and gathering five rebounds and sinking a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Her rebounds led to five second chance points. She finished the game with 10 points. Trinity Breedlove also helped PH extend its lead with offensive rebounds that led to buckets. She had four offensive boards that led to nine points.

Nivea Childress sank three 3-pointers en route to 11 points.

Fleming, which was playing its third game on successive nights, was led by a pair of 10-point performances from Niclole Hankins and Camaree Morris. The Colonels are slated to take on Lord Botetourt Friday, weather permitting.

“This was our third game in a row and hopefully we’ll be able to get out legs under us when we go back out there against Botetourt,” Wilson said. “We’ll have to because we’re going to jump it up.”