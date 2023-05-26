Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHRISTIANSBURG — The combination of Mason Self on the mound and Tanner Cook at the plate proved to be too much for Lord Botetourt to overcome Friday night.

Cook led the Christiansburg offensive attack going 4 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs, while Self held the Cavaliers to just two runs on two hits over six innings while striking out 10 as the Blue Demons topped Lord Botetourt, 9-2, in a Region 3D quarterfinal at Christiansburg High School.

The Cavaliers got their lone two runs and hits off Self in a second-inning rally that gave them an early 2-0 lead, but Christiansburg quickly answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead for good.

After drawing three consecutive walks with one out, Christiansburg got on the board when catcher Marshall Basham knocked a base hit to left scoring Sam Dudash to cut the LB lead in half at 2-1. Cook came up next and followed with a single through the left side of the infield, scoring two more to give the Blue Demons a 3-2 advantage.

The fourth Christiansburg run in the frame came off of a balk by Cavaliers starting pitcher Nolan Medley. The balk was part of a tough night for the left-hander who, despite getting out of a bases-loaded-nobody-out jam in the first by striking out the side, finished the night allowing six runs on six hits and six walks with six strikeouts in just four innings.

Medley’s pitching counterpart had no such problems. After giving up the two runs in the second inning, Self, a right-hander, retired the last 14 batters he faced in the ballgame before being relieved by Cook in the final inning.

Self got a little more breathing room in the fourth when the Blue Demons added two runs to their lead off of two LB infield errors to make the score 6-2.

In the fifth Cook capped off his big night at the plate, blasting a three-run homer over the left-field wall to give the Blue Demons a 9-2 advantage.

With the win Christiansburg, which came into regional play as the fourth seed, advances to the regional semifinal Tuesday where it will either take on the top seed Cave Spring or William Byrd for a spot in the final.