The Radford High School boys basketball team has gone as far as juniors Gavin Cormany and Elijah Kelly could take them all season.

On Tuesday night, Cormany and Kelly helped the visiting Bobcats beat Glenvar 45-32 to win the Three Rivers District title, as the team has for 21 of the last 23 seasons.

“In a lot of ways a regular season championship is the hardest one to win because that is longevity throughout the season,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said. “You have to beat teams that know you well. You have to win on the road and you have to play teams that know your tendancies. To me, it’s one of the most gratifying championships that you can win.”

“We talk about rivalries and they are kind of the measuring stick,” Glenvar coach Cliff Bordewisch said. “When we went up there, we kind of bottomed out and played our worst game, but we’ve been on the ascension in every sense.

“The final score doesn’t tell us everything and I thought we are getting better. We will be ready for the postseason.”

The Highlanders would give Radford a fight up until halftime.

At halftime, Radford led Glenvar 17-16.

Gabe Ford scored eight of his 14 points in the first half. Ford hit two 3-pointers to help Glenvar (13-9, 5-5) hold the lead until Radford’s Luke Woodard hit a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds to go in the second quarter.

Woodard scored eight points, but used his shooting ability to help Radford space the floor.

In the third quarter, Rick Cormany decided to take Kelly, who had 15 points, out of the game after getting in foul trouble.

Gavin Cormany led the offense with Kelly out.

Cormany scored five of his 16 points in the third quarter, but his ability to attack closeouts by the Glenvar defense helped his team out significantly.

“I rather get my teammates open before I could score,” Gavin Cormany said. “I’d rather get them the ball than me go and get a bucket, but if we’re down, I’ll try to get in there and get fouled.”

Then a rested Kelly dominated the fourth quarter defensively by deterring Glenvar players from driving to the paint.

“We’ve been switching it up [on defense] a lot lately, especially with the zones, because we realized with me in the middle, we can spread our guys out,” Kelly said.

On the offensive end Kelly used his 6-foot-8 frame to shoot over defenders in the 4th quarter to help Radford go on a 9-0 run.

“It can definitely help [to rest] because it gives my teammates a chance to show what they can do,” Kelly said. “Then I come in and show what I can do.”

With 1:22 left in the fourth quarter, Radford led 42-32 and Glenvar resorted to fouling to try and extend the game, but Kelly and Cormany knocked down their free throws to end the game.

The Bobcats (16-3, 9-1 Three Rivers District) tied for first place in the Three Rivers District with James River last year. Entering the game against Glenvar, Radford was one win above Floyd County in the Three River District standings. If the team had lost to Glenvar, it could have tied for first place again with Floyd County.

“Yes, it was a lot of pressure because we didn’t want to be co-champions again after being co-champions last year,” Rick Cormany said. “We talked about making sure to be champions outright and it’s hard because people know how to play you [in your district].

“Floyd’s a good team and Floyd got us at their place, but we got them at our place. Then they slipped to somebody else and we won it outright.”

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 45, Glenvar 32

Radford (16-3, 9-1)

Parker 4, Cormany 16, Kelly 15, Woodard 8, Kanipe 2.

Glenvar (13-9, 5-5)

Ford 14, Dawyot 8, Carter 2, Simmons 8.

Radford 8 9 13 15 — 45

Glenvar 10 6 8 8 — 32

3-point goals: Radford 8 (Parker, Cormany 3, Kelly 2, Woodard 2), Glenvar 5 (Ford 3, Simmons 2).