Cormany scores 27 as Radford boys top Floyd County

RADFORD – Cam Cormany had a game-high 27 points while teammate Alex Kanipe provided an additional 19 to help the Bobcats build an early lead before then having to fight off a late Floyd County rally to take an 81-68 Three Rivers District victory Monday night.
Cormany got his hot night started off at the end of the first quarter with a running jumper that just beat the buzzer to give Radford (2-0, 2-0) a 24-17 lead after the opening period.
The senior guard and Navy signee carried the momentum into the second quarter scoring seven points during a 9-1 run to open the period, which gave the Bobcats a 33-18 lead with 6:23 left before halftime.
Radford eventually went into the break with a 51-39 lead and maintained the advantage through the third quarter taking a 64-49 lead into the fourth.
Floyd County (2-1, 1-1), however, did not go down without a fight as the Buffaloes opened the final quarter with a 12-3 run capped by a Tanyan Sutphin free throw that cut the deficit to 67-61 with 4:47 left to play.
P.J. Prioleau's driving layup on Radford’s next possession slowed the rally and Radford went on to close the game on a 12-5 run to seal the win.
Dylan Bond led Floyd County with 18 points followed closely by Sutphin who finished with 17.
FLOYD COUNTY (1-1, 2-1)
Bond 6 2-2 18, Sutphin 4 9-13 17, Banks 4 3-6 11, Swortzel 4 5-8 13, Thompson 3 0-0 8, Gallimore 0 1-4 1. Totals 21 20-32 68.
RADFORD (2-0, 2-0)
Prioleau 2 0-0 5, C.Cormany 9 4-4 27, Kanipe 5 6-6 19, Wesley 1 0-0 2, Clark 4 0-1 11, G.Cormany 2 0-0 5, Polly 2 2-3 6, Lard 1 0-0 2, Baylor 1 2-2 4. Totals 27 14-16 81.
Floyd County;17;22; 10;19;--; 68
Radford;24;27;13;17;--;81
3-point goals – Floyd County 6 (Bond 4, Thompson 2), Radford 13 (C.Cormany 5, Kanipe 3, Clark 3, Prioleau, G.Cormany). Total fouls – Floyd County 16, Radford 26. Fouled out – Banks, Baylor. JV – Radford won.
