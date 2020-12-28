Cormany scores 27 as Radford boys top Floyd County

RADFORD – Cam Cormany had a game-high 27 points while teammate Alex Kanipe provided an additional 19 to help the Bobcats build an early lead before then having to fight off a late Floyd County rally to take an 81-68 Three Rivers District victory Monday night.

Cormany got his hot night started off at the end of the first quarter with a running jumper that just beat the buzzer to give Radford (2-0, 2-0) a 24-17 lead after the opening period.

The senior guard and Navy signee carried the momentum into the second quarter scoring seven points during a 9-1 run to open the period, which gave the Bobcats a 33-18 lead with 6:23 left before halftime.

Radford eventually went into the break with a 51-39 lead and maintained the advantage through the third quarter taking a 64-49 lead into the fourth.

Floyd County (2-1, 1-1), however, did not go down without a fight as the Buffaloes opened the final quarter with a 12-3 run capped by a Tanyan Sutphin free throw that cut the deficit to 67-61 with 4:47 left to play.

P.J. Prioleau's driving layup on Radford’s next possession slowed the rally and Radford went on to close the game on a 12-5 run to seal the win.