Corner kick havoc with seconds to go sends Patrick Henry boys to state semifinal

“I don’t even know what happened,” he said. “It was crazy. The ball just came to me and I just put it in. That’s it.”

Havoc or not, that was basically the result PH coach Chris Dowdy had planned on.

“That’s pretty much the name of our corner kick is chaos,” said Dowdy, still dripping from the contents of one of the sideline water coolers poured on him by his celebrating players. “They still had a man on the post when Pacific just roofed it.

“Right place, right time.”

Or wrong place as seen from perspective of the visiting Wildcats bench and for a time by one of the referees, who was indicating offside on PH, a call that would have nullified the goal.

“On the corner kick, their guy won the first ball and he kicked it back on goal,” Mountain View coach Ryan Cypress said. “The ball went through all of my players and ended up with one of their players, who was standing on the goal line. He kicks the ball and scores the goal.”

The Wildcats got something of a reprieve at that point.

“The referee calls their guy offside,” Cypress said. “But then the center official said he had a better view of it and said it was a goal.”