Corner kick havoc with seconds to go sends Patrick Henry boys to state semifinal

Generally speaking on the topic of educating teens, chaos usually would not be a desirable outcome.
Yet havoc is an expected result the way they teach corner kick execution over on Patrick Henry High’s soccer field.
Just as planned, something just short of anarchy reigned with seconds remaining as the Patriots staged one last assault on the Mountain View goal in Thursday’s Region 5D final.
The contest had been a nose-to-nose defensive battle for the best part of both halvses leading up to the fateful closing sequence. With too many near misses to count for both sides to that point, PH senior Sadock Kilosho triggered the big play with his foot.
From the hard-working knot of athletic humanity in front of the Mountain View goal emerged Patriots junior Pacific Ibanzi. The Republic of Congo-born midfielder was around 5 yards to the side of the Wildcats frame and at as severe an angle as possible and still have a chance at finding net with a shot.
Ibanzi belted his shot almost straight up, hard enough to puff the roof of the goal like a fast-rising blister on a distance runner’s toe.
Something like 45 more seconds elapsed before time was called on the Patriots’ 1-0 victory and so began a no holds barred on-field celebration.
Some time later, Ibanzi was still trying to piece together the sequence of events that led to the biggest PH goal of the season.
“I don’t even know what happened,” he said. “It was crazy. The ball just came to me and I just put it in. That’s it.”
Havoc or not, that was basically the result PH coach Chris Dowdy had planned on.
“That’s pretty much the name of our corner kick is chaos,” said Dowdy, still dripping from the contents of one of the sideline water coolers poured on him by his celebrating players. “They still had a man on the post when Pacific just roofed it.
“Right place, right time.”
Or wrong place as seen from perspective of the visiting Wildcats bench and for a time by one of the referees, who was indicating offside on PH, a call that would have nullified the goal.
“On the corner kick, their guy won the first ball and he kicked it back on goal,” Mountain View coach Ryan Cypress said. “The ball went through all of my players and ended up with one of their players, who was standing on the goal line. He kicks the ball and scores the goal.”
The Wildcats got something of a reprieve at that point.
“The referee calls their guy offside,” Cypress said. “But then the center official said he had a better view of it and said it was a goal.”
Cypress conceded he disagreed with official verdict “but he’s closer to it than I was.”
Over at the PH bench, Dowdy had ranged as far down the sideline toward the Wildcats’ goal as was permissible, so he had a decent angle on the play.
“I was watching and I thought they still had one of their kids on the post. Pacific didn’t come from anywhere but the field to the goal and not from the goal to the field. From where I was watching, there was no way he was offside.”
Whether Ibanzi was offside or not, few will remember that Monday when the Patriots play host to a 6 p.m. state semifinal against John R. Lewis High School of the Fairfax County school system.
Thursday’s game was attended en masse by the Patriots’ 2020 graduating players, who had no senior season of their own. Dowdy saluted their loyalty and talent. He had also praised Mountain View’s side.
“Hats off to them. They played tremendous soccer.”