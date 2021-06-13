Covington baseball heads into region playoffs with a core of 6 senior starters

COVINGTON — Kevin Hall, the Covington High baseball coach, was in the process of signing another coaching contract a few years ago when the subject of politics came up.
Pretty much anybody who has ever followed youth or high school sports understands the term “politics” when it is voiced by one disgruntled sort or another.
These unhappy individuals can be heard, for example, dismissing an unpopular personnel decision by a coach as “that’s just politics” as if some sinister cabal of powerful individuals lurked in shadow to manipulate a marionette’s strings and run the program on a private agenda.
Hall has a more serious — and real — constituency to answer to.
In 14 years, he’s won four elections for Alleghany County and Covington sheriff and he’ll run again as an independent when he’s up for reelection in 2023.
It is true that he’s been asked before if he worried his seven-year stewardship of the Cougars baseball program (he’s also an assistant football coach there) might cost him at the ballot box on the other side of the county where supporters of Covington archrival Alleghany High do their voting.
“They asked me, are you sure about this?” Hall said, recalling a conversation from a bygone contract negotiation. “Aren’t you worried about getting reelected?”
The sheriff has a ready answer for that.
“I don’t think people are that simple-minded.”
Hall’s faith in the wisdom and common sense of the electorate aside, long gone are the days of the ferocious Cougars rivalries with Alleghany or old Clifton Forge, which will be even more ancient history as school consolidation unfolds in coming years.
Nobody with Covington is thinking much about history now. The present is too engaging.
After polishing off in what would be the last of the rain-shortened Pioneer District tournament, Covington is 12-1 going into Monday’s 6 p.m. Region 1C opener against visiting Auburn at Casey Field.
The Cougars’ only loss came in their first meeting with Narrows. Twice Covington had runners on third base with no outs and neither scored, each being thrown out at the plate. The final was 5-3 Green Wave. The Cougars won a one-run game in the second meeting.
With a core of six senior leaders and a talented support cast, the district champs earned a top seed in both the Pioneer and Region 1C playoffs. Both tournaments finish at Covington’s Casey Field. Covington opened the district at home June 8.
“We really came together well this year,” said shortstop Sammy Akers, one of the six senior starters who have been playing together since long before high school. “There’s no egos taking over. We don’t care what we do as individuals; it’s all for the team.
“When we win, it’s good for everybody regardless of how you play as an individual.”
They saw this success coming a year ago.
“We felt like last year we were going to have a chance to make a run at something special,” Hall said recently as he supervised team workouts. “It was a year we’d really been looking forward to. “
Strong pitching and a talented junior class established strong foundation for high aspiration in 2020. The pandemic shutdown was as painful as it was elsewhere in high school sports, maybe a little bit more so given previous optimism here.
“We were upset,” said 6-foot-5 Simon Gibson, who switches with classmate Skyler Barnett at pitcher and catcher. “We would have had a great team last year. We would have been very good.”
On a personal level, Gibson’s melancholy lingered.
“I’ve been playing baseball as long as I can remember. Not being able to play as a junior after I couldn’t play as a freshman because of injury hurt big.”
The Cougars have inflicted most of the pain this season, often with their bats. As a collective, Covington is batting close to .400 for the season and has scored 155 runs in 12 games — 12.9 per.
Six of those who have played at least 10 games were batting over .400. Of that sextet, Akers (.485, 18 RBIs, three doubles) had the most robust numbers.
“We all have good bat speed, vision, and can get our hands to the ball quickly and put it where it needs to go,” Gibson said.
The pitching rotation has been anchored by the right-handed trio of Ashton Cook, Barnett and Gibson, Cook the leader with 20.2 innings pitched. The three of them have combined for 76 strikeouts, 33 by Cook to go with eight walks.
As for the coach, 36 years in law enforcement counting a tour with Covington police, he’s been head coach for seven years. Starting as resource officer at the high school 20 years ago, Hall has coached two sports ever since.
When offered the head baseball job, he stressed the obvious to the high school’s administrators in case anybody had second thoughts.
“I told them, look, my job is sheriff. If I got to go, I’ve got to go. They were real understanding.”
Hall sees his role more as an administrator, depending on assistants Todd Cook, Ryan Kessinger, WL Dressler, Bobby Smith, and Taylor Carter to handle things such as skills training and the offseason travel team.
“I let my coaches coach,” Hall said.
Not that there is any doubt who’s in charge. There’s only one sheriff in town. Team discipline is not much of an issue.
Barnett was standing by the outfield fence talking to somebody when he gestured toward the coach, who was standing several yards away. Barnett raised his voice to make sure Hall heard him.