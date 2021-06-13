Covington baseball heads into region playoffs with a core of 6 senior starters

“We all have good bat speed, vision, and can get our hands to the ball quickly and put it where it needs to go,” Gibson said.

The pitching rotation has been anchored by the right-handed trio of Ashton Cook, Barnett and Gibson, Cook the leader with 20.2 innings pitched. The three of them have combined for 76 strikeouts, 33 by Cook to go with eight walks.

As for the coach, 36 years in law enforcement counting a tour with Covington police, he’s been head coach for seven years. Starting as resource officer at the high school 20 years ago, Hall has coached two sports ever since.

When offered the head baseball job, he stressed the obvious to the high school’s administrators in case anybody had second thoughts.

“I told them, look, my job is sheriff. If I got to go, I’ve got to go. They were real understanding.”

Hall sees his role more as an administrator, depending on assistants Todd Cook, Ryan Kessinger, WL Dressler, Bobby Smith, and Taylor Carter to handle things such as skills training and the offseason travel team.

“I let my coaches coach,” Hall said.

Not that there is any doubt who’s in charge. There’s only one sheriff in town. Team discipline is not much of an issue.