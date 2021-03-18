Covington cancels Saturday football game with Narrows because of lack of players

Craig County canceled its 2020-21 football season because of a lack of available players.

Now another Pioneer District school has dropped a game from its schedule for the same reason.

Covington has canceled Saturday's scheduled Pioneer game against Narrows after only 14 players were able to attend a Tuesday afternoon practice, Cougars coach Chris Jones said.

Jones said several players have appointments with a doctor to determine the extent of a variety of injuries.

"We've got some going to the doctor this week," Jones said Thursday. "We wouldn't know until Saturday or late Friday who would be cleared or if they would be cleared.

"If everybody was healthy, we'd have 17. Tuesday, we had 14 at practice. We've got a couple of other guys that are banged up as well.

Jones said Covington sent a depleted team on the field Saturday in a 52-24 loss to Parry McCluer, the same team the Cougars defeated 41-24 the previous week.

Covington (1-2) still has two games on its schedule — at Alleghany on March 26 and at Bath County on April 1.

Jones said he is unsure whether those two games will be played.