Covington cancels Saturday football game with Narrows because of lack of players

Craig County canceled its 2020-21 football season because of a lack of available players.
Now another Pioneer District school has dropped a game from its schedule for the same reason.
Covington has canceled Saturday's scheduled Pioneer game against Narrows after only 14 players were able to attend a Tuesday afternoon practice, Cougars coach Chris Jones said.
Jones said several players have appointments with a doctor to determine the extent of a variety of injuries.
"We've got some going to the doctor this week," Jones said Thursday. "We wouldn't know until Saturday or late Friday who would be cleared or if they would be cleared.
"If everybody was healthy, we'd have 17. Tuesday, we had 14 at practice. We've got a couple of other guys that are banged up as well.
Jones said Covington sent a depleted team on the field Saturday in a 52-24 loss to Parry McCluer, the same team the Cougars defeated 41-24 the previous week.
Covington (1-2) still has two games on its schedule — at Alleghany on March 26 and at Bath County on April 1.
Jones said he is unsure whether those two games will be played.
"We had to take a lineman and make a running back last week," the veteran coach said. "Then we had another lineman get injured and we had to move that person back. I don't have any kind of backup whatsoever for multiple positions."
Jones said nearly 20 players were declared academically ineligible before the season began in the wake of altered school schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Covington lost its season opener 21-14 to Eastern Montgomery.
"We had 18 come out that were eligible," he said. "We had another 18 that were ineligible. We finished the season last year with 44 kids on our roster. They all completed the season and were still on the team."
Under the VHSL rules for games canceled for non-COVID reasons, Narrows (3-0) has until next Thursday to decide whether it will count the game as a forfeit or declare it a no-contest.
That decision will be made largely on how either scenario would affect the Green Wave's position in Region 1C on the VHSL Rating Scale.
Heading into this weekend's games, Narrows is tied with Galax with an 18.00 rating. Covington, with one victory, would provide Narrows with 18 points.
Narrows' final two regular-season games are March 27 at home against James River and April 2 at home against Giles.
Narrows officials will have to predict ahead of time whether counting the Covington game might raise or lower its rating, which determines playoff qualification and seeding.
Narrows also has the option of replacing Covington on its schedule, but Green Wave athletic director and head coach Kelly Lowe said Thursday he will only consider finding a suitable opponent for a game Friday or Saturday.
Lowe does not want to have his team play more than once in either of the final two weeks of the regular season.
"At that point you're putting yourself in jeopardy of, number one, kids getting hurt; and number two, shooting yourself in the foot trying to get that sixth game in," Lowe said.
And you really don't have time to prepare. We'd been working for Covington up until 4:30 [Wednesday]."
Jones, who coached Bath County and Heritage to state championships in the early 2000s, wishes his team was preparing for Narrows on Saturday.
Instead, there will be no game.
"It's not a fun position to be in," he said. But our players' health comes before everything else."