Craig County-Auburn and Narrows-Bland County games canceled

The Craig County High School football team's game at Auburn on Friday has been canceled because Craig County does not have enough healthy players.

The Bland County football team's home game with Narrows on Friday has also been canceled. Bland County does not have enough healthy players.

Craig County opened with a win over Bland County last week. Both schools are in Class 1, which is the classification for the smallest schools in the Virginia High School League.

Bland County athletic director Kirby Mustard said Thursday that her team began the season with 23 players but is down to 13 healthy players. She said the team has four players sidelined with injuries, one player out with strep throat and others out with COVID-19. Another player left the team.

"We had low numbers to even start our season and COVID and injury has really hit us, especially after our last game," Mustard said in a phone interview. "We added another to the injury list. Between COVD and injuries, we just don't have enough players."

She said the team expects to play next week against Rye Cove. She said players will be returning from quarantine next week and one injured player should be back next week as well.

The Narrows-Bland County game has not been rescheduled, but Mustard said she and counterpart Kelly Lowe are exploring their options.

Craig County athletic director Stephanie Blevins said Thursday that she did not know how many healthy players her team has left.

"We have people out that are just not feeling well," Blevins said in a phone interview. "This week we got hit hard with some different illnesses, so we didn't feel it was safe to put our kids on the field."

She said the team did not suffer injuries in last week's opener. But she declined to say if COVID-19 was an issue.

"We have more than one sickness happening on the team right now," she said.