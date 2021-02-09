Craig County punts on high school football for delayed season

Craig County High School will not field a football team in the delayed 2020-21 VHSL season.
Craig Principal Melissa Whiting said Tuesday in an email that the school has "eight students interested and eligible to play" in the upcoming season, which begins Feb. 22 at some Timesland schools.
The Rockets are the second Timesland program unable to put a varsity team on the field in the last two seasons.
Bland County did not play football in 2019.
Craig County coach Mark Harrison said Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic caused some prospective players to fall by the wayside.
He said the team had not practiced or even had a team meeting this winter even though VHSL football practice opened Feb. 4.
"COVID really wiped us out," Harrison said. "Kids going [to class] virtual, are just having a hard time with their grades. The kids who have actually played football, we really don't have the numbers."
Craig County, which is one of the smallest public schools in Virginia, has struggled with low roster numbers for many seasons. The county has 169 students in grades 9-12 and just 546 in K-12 overall, according to Virginia Department of Education fall membership data for the 2020-21 school year.
The Class 1 Pioneer District school has won just five games in the last five seasons combined.
Harrison, now in his fourth season at the New Castle school, said the Rockets finished the 2019 season with 15 players.
"My first year we started with 11 and finished with 11," he said. "My second year we started with 17 and ended up with 28. Last year we started with 11 and ended up with 15. The first year and the third year I didn't know if we'd have enough to finish the season, but we always did."
Harrison said he plans to view the canceled season in a positive light.
"If they can get their grades up and we get them in the weight room, we can get them ready for the fall," the Craig coach said. "We're down on numbers, and we get quite a few kids hurt every year.
"Our kids are not out there now getting hurt, the way I look at it, that's a plus."
Opponents originally scheduled to play Craig County will have to replace the Rockets on their schedules in order to reach the maximum of six regular-season games the VHSL is allowing in the delayed and shortened season.
Many schools already have been discussing possible backup games among each other.
Narrows athletic director Kelly Lowe said the VHSL plans to develop a database for schools that are looking for football opponents.
Meanwhile, some face a quandary.