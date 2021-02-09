Craig County punts on high school football for delayed season

Harrison, now in his fourth season at the New Castle school, said the Rockets finished the 2019 season with 15 players.

"My first year we started with 11 and finished with 11," he said. "My second year we started with 17 and ended up with 28. Last year we started with 11 and ended up with 15. The first year and the third year I didn't know if we'd have enough to finish the season, but we always did."

Harrison said he plans to view the canceled season in a positive light.

"If they can get their grades up and we get them in the weight room, we can get them ready for the fall," the Craig coach said. "We're down on numbers, and we get quite a few kids hurt every year.

"Our kids are not out there now getting hurt, the way I look at it, that's a plus."

Opponents originally scheduled to play Craig County will have to replace the Rockets on their schedules in order to reach the maximum of six regular-season games the VHSL is allowing in the delayed and shortened season.

Many schools already have been discussing possible backup games among each other.

Narrows athletic director Kelly Lowe said the VHSL plans to develop a database for schools that are looking for football opponents.