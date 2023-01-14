Crawford’s 31 points for Lord Botetourt can't counter 3 William Fleming double-digit scorers

DALEVILLE — There was a big difference in the Blue Ridge District game between the William Fleming and Lord Botetourt boys basketball teams.

William Fleming had three players score in double figures, while Lord Botetourt only had one.

That balanced attack helped Fleming defeat Lord Botetourt 75-49 on Friday night.

Lord Botetourt’s Jackson Crawford, who has committed to NCAA Division II member Emory & Henry, scored 31 points.

But Fleming (9-4, 1-2) got 20 points from junior guard Jaron Walker and 15 points apiece from junior center Jamaal Chrisp and senior guard Louis English.

“We had one guy that could play on the court for us," Cavaliers coach Andrew Hart said, "and they had five."

Crawford didn’t get much help from his teammates.

“I think we defended well overall,” English said. “Crawford went off, but he can't score 80 points by himself. We let him do whatever he wanted, but the next closest person only had five points.”

The Colonels also bullied the Cavaliers (8-5, 1-2) in the paint by grabbing offensive rebounds.

“We just don’t have the size they have and it’s not just the height," Hart said. "It's some of the length that causes turnovers on the perimeter and those can turn into points."

Chrisp used his 6-foot-5 frame to score in the paint over smaller defenders.

“My role is to get rebounds and to stop the opponent from getting [defensive] rebounds,” Chrisp said.

William Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said rebounding had been a focus for the team.

“We worked hard the last couple of days on rebounding the basketball,” Hardy said. “We didn't do a good job rebounding the basketball the last few games, but I think we did a pretty good job tonight.”

English started chirping at the Cavaliers every time he drained a step-back jumper that seemed to make the net whistle.

“I really bring the energy to the team. I have to be that guy that gives us that jolt and the motivation to go,” English said. “I do anything I can to motivate my teammates to take the next step.”

The Colonels went up 25-14 at the beginning of the second quarter after English, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, hit a deep 3-pointer. Hart then called his second timeout of the game.

After the timeout, Crawford did his best Luka Dončić impression to try and bring his team back in the game.

Crawford used his quick first step and elite ballhandling to score 19 points in the first half.

The Cavaliers got within two points of tying the game before the Colonels pulled away to take an eight-point halftime lead.

“I really liked our chances at that point. I thought our guys had settled in,” Hart said. “We just weren’t tough enough to take [the lead].”

Walker scored 10 points in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach.

“In the first half, Coach told us we were shooting too many 3-pointers,” Walker said. “So I had to start driving to the basket to get my points.”

William Fleming will visit Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River (2-12, 0-3) on Tuesday, while Lord Botetourt travels to Franklin County.