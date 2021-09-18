CROSS COUNTRY: Blacksburg sweeps titles at Clash with the Titans

Northside’s Ryan Connelly and Lord Botetourt’s Ella Johnson won individual cross country titles, while Blacksburg swept the boys and girls team championships Saturday in the Clash with the Titans Invitational at Hidden Valley High School.
Connelly covered the 5K course in 17 minutes, 35.96 seconds with Blacksburg’s Jonathan Goerlich second in 17:44.85.
Johnson’s winning time was 20:23.17. Blacksburg’s Reese Bradbury was second in 20:37.38.
Blacksburg and Lord Botetourt finished 1-2 in both team standings.
Boys team scores
1. Blacksburg (Bbg) 43, 2. Lord Botetourt (LB) 77, 3. Northside (N) 99, 4. Christiansburg (Cbg) 101, 5. SWVa Academy (SW) 110, 6. Hidden Valley (HV) 132, 7. Patrick Henry (PH) 158, 8. Faith Christian (FC) 180.
Boys top 15
1. Ryan Connelly (N) 17:35.96, 2. Jonathan Goerlich (Bbg) 17:44.85, 3. Cade Cockrell (SW) 17:50.78, 4. Conner Rutherford (Bbg) 17:58.37, 5. Lawson Mecom (Cbg) 18:00.58, 6. Dillon Craig (Cbg) 18:00.64, 7. Evan Gates (LB) 18:02.92, 8. Jonah Petri (FC) 18:03.75, 9. Johnny Lowry (Bbg) 18:19.06, 10. Caleb Pope (SW) 18:26.78, 11. Carter Hudson (LB) 18:29.29, 12. Harrison Whitfield (Bbg) 18:35.18, 13. Andrew Binns-Loveman (N) 18:36.46, 14. Jack Ericsson (PH) 18:41.67, 15. Joshua Starr (Cbg) 18:46.47.
Girls team scores
1. Blacksburg 46, 2. Lord Botetourt 62, 3. Patrick Henry 70, 4. Christiansburg 85, 5. Northside 92, 6. Bassett 136.
Girls top 15
1. Ella Johnson (LB) 20:23.17, 2. Reese Bradbury (HV) 20:37.38, 3. Allie McDonald (Bbg) 20:53.56, 4. Sydney Vokus (LB) 21:02.97, 5. Mia Jones (Bbg) 21:06.68, 6. Erna Dietrich (LB) 21:27.53, 7. Sienna Bailey (Bass) 21:31.80, 8. Carolyn Connelly (N) 21:46.34, 9. Angelina Baader (SW) 21:50.26, 10. Sadie Wagner (HV) 21:52.10, 11. Alice Sherman (PH) 21:54.75, 12. Sophie Crawford (PH) 22:01.43, 13. Molly Hayden (SW) 22:02.33, 14. Hannah Parker (Cbg) 22:18.14, 15. Aylin Yirmibesoglu (PH) 22:33.45.