Culture change has Christiansburg football in state semifinals

CHRISTIANSBURG - The Christiansburg High School football team is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2011. The road back to contender hasn’t been easy.

Head coach Alex Wilkens was winless in his first year at the school (2017) and it took until his fifth season to have a winning record.

But this season, Wilkens has made the town in which he met his wife and decided to start a family proud of his team's success.

“I think [a state championship] would bring a lot of pride to the community. This is a football town, Everyone buys into football here,” Wilkens said this week.

The Blue Demons (10-3) will face Heritage in the Class 3 semifinals at noon Saturday at City Stadium in Lynchburg.

Wilkens has changed the culture of the program. He’s tried to instill toughness and grit at every waking moment.

“I brought the emphasis of hard work here,” Wilkens said. “I just decided my mantra would be blue collar, Blue Demons. There isn’t a kid in our program that doesn’t work.”

A huge emphasis for him this season has been trying to bond more with his players on and off the field.

“When you take a kid or anybody and invest time in them, their success is going to be important to you,” Wilkens said. “The kids saw that I was invested in them.”

“He’s like a best friend, to be completely honest,” receiver Jayron Thompson said.

Wilkens' investment in his players has paid dividends on the field.

“I think the confidence that our kids play with is [the key to the team's success]. They play with a lot of energy,” Wilkens said. “They don’t back down. We got kids that will fight you in a phone booth.”

Starting quarterback Tanner Evans started the season as the team’s running back. But after Week Eight, Wilkens decided unlock the deep passing part of the offense before playing Cave Spring.

The team hasn’t looked back.

The Blue Demons were 5-3 before Evans became the quarterback and they are a perfect 5-0, including three playoff wins, after the switch. The team has averaged 31 points with Evans at quarterback afer averaged 27.8 points with him at running back.

“He is truly a Swiss Army Knife. He’s got a cannon for an arm and he’s a smart, quick and intelligent kid,” Wilkens said. “He's our strongest kid on our team. He’s just a physical player.”

Evans has run for 1,377 yards and 12 touchdowns on 178 carries. He has also completed 34 of 46 passes for 658 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“My O-line just blocks phenomenally and gives me the chance to make plays,” Evans said. "Most of my passing touchdowns, Jayron just gets open and I just throw it up to give him a chance to score.”

The players have made an effort to spend as much time with each other as possible.

“We spend about 15 hours a day [together]. Just trying to continue bonding off the football field and get closer,” Evans said. “We are friends on and off the field. We do everything together.”

Wilkens has prioritized weightlifting. The team held workouts every weekday and on some weekends in the summer. During the season, the players lift about twice a week.

“We’re probably the largest team up front in our region. We average close to 300 pounds, if not slightly above it, on our offensive line,” Wilkens said. “We are a big, physical team.”

Christiansburg is a run-first team that usually passes the ball using either play-action or a run-pass option.

Thompson has to be efficient because there aren’t a ton of targets in the Blue Demons' offense. He has caught 27 passes for 633 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has averaged an explosive 23.4 yards per reception.

Thompson and the third-seeded Blue Demons beat top-seeded Lord Botetourt 34-7 in the Region 3D final last week.

Losing to Lord Botetourt last year in the Region 3D semifinals motivated Thompson not to have a similar feeling this season.

“Seeing all the seniors that we grew up playing with and realizing that we would never practice or play another game with them was humbling,” Thompson said. “[Last week's win] showed a lot of hard work that we’ve put in and it felt good.”

Early in the season, the Blue Demons felt they had doubters.

“It's really nice to be here because at the start of the season we were 3-2 and people were saying our football program was going down,” center Ayden Conley said. “Now that we are here, it just feels nice.”

But he team still had to slay the dragon in Daleville last week.

“Everyone said [we would lose] to Lord Botetourt and we beat them. So that shows that we can accomplish anything that we work hard for,” Conley said. “We will work hard all week and show everyone [how good we are] on Saturday."

The team has thrived off of being doubted in big moments.

"Most of the season and even going into last week versus Lord Botetourt, we’ve been underdogs,” Evans said. “We are just kind of coming up from behind and no one is expecting us.”

Christiansburg's next test will be Heritage.

“We have zero doubt that we have the ability to win this football game, and we know how good Heritage is. In ways that they may be a bad matchup for us, we are a bad matchup for them in other ways,” Wilkens said.

Conley is confident.

“I think the season would be a success if we lost. But I want to go further. I want to win this week and next week,” Conley said. “If we did lose Saturday, I would still be happy.

"But after we win Saturday, I’ll be happier."