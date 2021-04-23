Daily double for Parry McCluer’s Tomlin, George Wythe’s Dalton in Class 1 cross country

“I was just repeating to myself, ‘I’m tougher. I’m tougher. I’m tougher,’” Dalton said. “That’s just how I hype myself up. Once it was there, the hardest part is staying out in front, not letting up.”

It might have been easy for Dalton to quit in 2019 when an injury sidelined her for much of the season following a promising freshman year when she claimed the Class 1 title.

Instead, she gutted out a seventh-place finish, helping the Maroons win their first girls championship.

When the 2020 season was pushed from the fall to the spring because of COVID-19, it was a break for Dalton, who placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle in the Class 2/1 state swim meet in February.

“It was very hard [in 2019], seeing my teammates run,” she said. “I knew I could run, but it just hurt and I felt really guilty for some reason.

“It was actually a blessing we didn’t have the cross country season [in the fall] because I was still sort of dealing with [the injury]. After everything healed I was just scared to run. I didn’t want to hurt it again. It was a mental challenge for me, but I got through it.”

Dalton had plenty of help Friday.