Daily double for Parry McCluer’s Tomlin, George Wythe’s Dalton in Class 1 cross country

After two previous days of cloudy, blustery, chilly weather at Green Hill Park, the competitors in the VHSL Class 1 cross country championships Friday got their day in the sun.
For Parry McCluer’s Trevor Tomlin and George Wythe’s Morgan Dalton, that went double.
Tomlin won the boys individual championship and led Parry McCluer to the team title, while Dalton performed the same feat for George Wythe’s girls.
Tomlin closed his prep cross country career by hitting the line in 16 minutes, 25.6 seconds, good for a 17-second margin over Riverheads’ Clay Kelly.
The senior pulled ahead of Kelly late in the race to succeed 2019 winner Dylan May as the second Parry McCluer individual champion in a row.
“I was losing a little bit of hope on the backstretch, but he started slowing down so I took advantage of that,” Tomlin said.
“It definitely feels good, to know that since I’ve been working for seven years now, it finally pays off.”
Tomlin, who helped Parry McCluer win the Class 2/1 indoor track state title, will attend Brown University.
“Dylan is the fastest runner I’ve coached. Trevor is the smartest and most dedicated,” Parry McCluer coach Chris Poluikis said. “I have a soft spot in my heart for Trevor.”
Parry McCluer’s 47 points were seven better than runner-up Auburn. The Fighting Blues needed a tiebreaker to edge the Eagles in the Region 1C meet last week.
Finishes by Kedryn Chandler (eighth), Brenden Plogger (13th), Kovyk Chandler (16th) and Durham Baker (35th) got the job done on Friday.
It was the Buena Vista school’s 10th state championship covering all sports since the 2014-15 season.
“Durham is not a seasoned runner, but we had to have a fifth,” Poluikis said. “He’s been struggling all season. He stepped up in a humongous way. I’m incredibly thankful that he came out.”
Auburn’s effort was led by Chase Guynn (ninth) and Andrew Tickle (14th).
“We knew it was going to be a fight today,” Auburn coach Alaney Bishop said. “We didn’t get it, but we’ve still got next year. We’ve only got one senior. Don’t count us out. Next year, we’ll be coming.”
Grayson County senior Zane Cox closed his career by placing third after finishing 24th as junior.
“I was pretty happy with it,” Cox said. “I was with them at the 2-mile. Then I started falling.”
Dalton led George Wythe to the girls team title by coming from behind in the final 1,000 meters to finish in 19:56.2, edging 2019 runner-up Rachel Weghorst of Rappahannock County by eight seconds.
“I was just repeating to myself, ‘I’m tougher. I’m tougher. I’m tougher,’” Dalton said. “That’s just how I hype myself up. Once it was there, the hardest part is staying out in front, not letting up.”
It might have been easy for Dalton to quit in 2019 when an injury sidelined her for much of the season following a promising freshman year when she claimed the Class 1 title.
Instead, she gutted out a seventh-place finish, helping the Maroons win their first girls championship.
When the 2020 season was pushed from the fall to the spring because of COVID-19, it was a break for Dalton, who placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 100 freestyle in the Class 2/1 state swim meet in February.
“It was very hard [in 2019], seeing my teammates run,” she said. “I knew I could run, but it just hurt and I felt really guilty for some reason.
“It was actually a blessing we didn’t have the cross country season [in the fall] because I was still sort of dealing with [the injury]. After everything healed I was just scared to run. I didn’t want to hurt it again. It was a mental challenge for me, but I got through it.”
Dalton had plenty of help Friday.
Sophomore twins Kaleigh and Kara Temple placed fifth and seventh, respectively, for the Maroons while Camryn Hardin was eighth. When Maggie Minton crossed the line in 36th place, it was enough for Wythe to score 44 points and outpoint runner-up Auburn’s 62.
George Wythe coach Steve Golliher doesn’t just have a team. He has a program.
“When it’s at the 1A level, you’re lucky just to scrape two or three good runners together,” he said. “You’ve always got to be thinking about the finish line from the start of the year on.”
Golliher, a teacher at Scott Memorial Middle School in Wytheville, gets to work early, sending his sixth-grade physical education students on a 1-mile run in August.
“The middle school kids drive me crazy, but I do have the advantage of being there and catching them when they’re in the sixth grade,” he said. “Build that base, and when you start the ninth grade the fire’s on.”
