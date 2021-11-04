Davenport powers Hidden Valley volleyball into VHSL Class 3 state tourney

Give credit for Hidden Valley’s victory Thursday night in its Region 3D volleyball semifinal to someone in science class.
Surely it was a high school laboratory where Cam Davenport was cloned.
It seemed there were two of her roaming the net against Bassett as the 6-foot senior smacked 25 kills from all directions in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-9 win that propelled the Titans into yet another VHSL Class 3 state tournament.
“She was killing it,” Hidden Valley coach Carla Ponn said. “I felt like she was on the front row a lot. We just practiced being fast, trying to get the ball out there so Cam could swing.”
Davenport and her teammates were ready from the first strike, improving their record to 25-2 with a 14th straight win as they await either Carroll County or Magna Vista in Wednesday’s final at home.
“We came in with a game plan and we executed for sure,” said Davenport, who will play next year at Division II Cedarville (Ohio).
Davenport added one ace and four digs, while Faith Mitchell had 25 assists and one ace.
Freshman Caleigh Ponn had another versatile performance with eight kills, 10 digs and eight aces, going over the rarely reached 100-ace barrier on the season.
Sophomore Lauren Whittaker ended the match with three successive aces, highlighting Bassett’s inability to get its offense on track.
Athletic senior hitter Makayla Rumley had nine kills for the Bengals, but her opportunities were far too few as the Piedmont District champions lost for the first time since late September.
Zoie Pace had 12 assists for the visitors.
“If our serve-receive is on and our passing is on, we can use our hitters and we can normally catch the other team off guard, but we just did not do that at all tonight,” Bassett coach Julie Anne Firebaugh said.
Bassett (20-7) led just twice all night, going up 2-0 in the third set before Hidden Valley reeled off seven points in a row.
Davenport and Caleigh Ponn took over from there as the Titans won 13 of the last 14 points.
The victory was No. 501 for Carla Ponn, who has taken Hidden Valley to at least the state quarterfinals in every year but one since 2007.
“We love Coach Ponn,” Davenport said. “We wouldn’t be here without her. This program … no one’s as good as her in this area. She’s incredible.”
Hidden Valley has a singular goal this season after losing to Rustburg last year in the Class 3 state semifinals.
The Titans are gunning for the championship. Davenport said Hidden Valley wants a rematch with the Red Devils.
“Yes we do, we’re ready,” she said. “We all have our mindset. The biggest thing is ourselves, us staying mentally focused and coming out here and executing every night.”
