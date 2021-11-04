Davenport powers Hidden Valley volleyball into VHSL Class 3 state tourney

Athletic senior hitter Makayla Rumley had nine kills for the Bengals, but her opportunities were far too few as the Piedmont District champions lost for the first time since late September.

Zoie Pace had 12 assists for the visitors.

“If our serve-receive is on and our passing is on, we can use our hitters and we can normally catch the other team off guard, but we just did not do that at all tonight,” Bassett coach Julie Anne Firebaugh said.

Bassett (20-7) led just twice all night, going up 2-0 in the third set before Hidden Valley reeled off seven points in a row.

Davenport and Caleigh Ponn took over from there as the Titans won 13 of the last 14 points.

The victory was No. 501 for Carla Ponn, who has taken Hidden Valley to at least the state quarterfinals in every year but one since 2007.

“We love Coach Ponn,” Davenport said. “We wouldn’t be here without her. This program … no one’s as good as her in this area. She’s incredible.”

Hidden Valley has a singular goal this season after losing to Rustburg last year in the Class 3 state semifinals.