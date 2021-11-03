David Hurd resigns as coach of softball power Auburn High

David Hurd, who has guided the Auburn High School softball team to back-to-back state titles, is leaving the dugout.

Hurd, who has been Auburn’s coach for the past 22 years, said Wednesday night he has resigned to become an assistant principal at Blacksburg Middle School.

“There is nothing easy about leaving. It’s been absolutely the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” he said in a phone interview. “I love those kids.

“It’s something I’ve loved and put my life into.”

He was 313-134 with two state titles and five regional crowns as the Eagles’ coach.

“Taking a chance,” Hurd, 46, said. “I’m leaving a good situation to go to one that’s less certain.

“I think we’re one of the premier softball teams in Virginia. And they’re not going to take a downturn just because I’m gone.

“It was just time for a growth opportunity. It was just time for something different.”

He said he would not be able to juggle both the coaching job and the assistant principal job because of the demands of the positions.