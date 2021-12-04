 Skip to main content
Dawyot paces Cave Spring past Jefferson Forest for tournament title
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Dawyot paces Cave Spring past Jefferson Forest for tournament title

Owyn Dawyot scored 23 points and Cave Spring limited Jefferson Forest to 17 points in the final three quarters Saturday in a 63-33 victory in the final of the K-Guard Classic boys basketball tournament on the Knights’ court.

Stark Jones had 14 points, and Dylan Saunders added 13 for Cave Spring (2-0).

Carroll County won the third-place game 64-61 over Hidden Valley.

Cave Spring 63, Jefferson Forest 33

JEFFERSON FOREST (1-1)

Scott 6, Cherry 10, Wimmer 5, Elliott 4, Burrill 6, Rodgers 2,

CAVE SPRING (2-0)

Griffiths 4, Lilley 4, Dawyot 23, Cooper 7, Jones 14, Saunders 13, Ihlenburg 1.

Jefferson Forest 16 7 2 8 — 33 Cave Spring 25 15 12 11 — 63

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Burrill 2, Cherry 2, Rodgers), Cave Spring 3 (Dawyot, Jones, Saunders).

Carroll County 64, Hidden Valley 61

CARROLL COUNTY (1-2)

Phillips 7, Smoot 19, Campbell 5, Cox 15, Richardson 9, Montgomery 9.

HIDDEN VALLEY (0-2)

Dunnings 12, Strong 6, Johnson 17, Getz 8, Facciani 3, P.Smith 15.

Carroll County 13 17 9 25 — 64 Hidden Valley 12 8 17 24 — 61

3-point goals: Carroll County 8 (Richardson 3, Smoot 2, Campbell, Cox, Montgomery), Hidden Valley 11 (P.Smith 3, Dunnings 3, Strong 2, Getz 2, Johnson).

BALLARD LEE TIPOFF

Northwood 61, George Wythe 59

NORTHWOOD

Ayers 12, Rolen 6, Rhea 11, Carter 24, Prater 6, Doane 2.

GEORGE WYTHE

Green 6, Patel 1, Huff 11, T.Rainey 5, Kirtner 9, Delp 6, Campbell 21.

Northwood 16 22 10 13 — 61 George Wythe 9 15 15 20 — 59

3-point goals – Northwood 11 (Carter 4, Ayers 3, Prater 2, Rolen, Rhea), George Wythe 7 (Huff 3, Delp 2, T.Rainey, Kirtner).

 

