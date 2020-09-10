Deadlock days: Remembering when ties had their own column

As a young lad whose father attended Michigan State University, one college football game stood out above all the others in my boyhood household.

It was the 1966 "Game of the Century" between undefeated MSU and unbeaten Notre Dame at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The game resonated in Roanoke, too, as former Lucy Addison star Charles "Mad Dog" Thornhill was an extremely hard-hitting, All-Big Ten Conference linebacker for Michigan State coach Duffy Daugherty

MSU was 9-0, and Notre Dame was 8-0 when they lined up in front of a crowd of 80,011 for the late-November game.

Neither team was headed to a bowl game.

The Big Ten had a rule preventing a team from playing in the Rose Bowl in back-to-back seasons, and Michigan State had gone to Pasadena the previous year as the conference champion.

Notre Dame did not play in bowl games at that time.

That meant the winner of the game almost certainly would be crowned as the national champion by the wire services that conducted the national polls.

Only there was no winner.

The game ended in a 10-10 tie after Notre Dame rallied from a 10-0 deficit.