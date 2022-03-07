Defending champ Honaker shuts down Parry McCluer to take Class 1 state semifinal

BUENA VISTA — Parry McCluer’s girls basketball team held 19 opponents under 30 points in reaching the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.

Monday night, the Fighting Blues found out how those vanquished victims felt.

Defending state champion Honaker brought an impenetrable full-court zone press and a solid half-court defense up Interstate 81 from Russell County as the Tigers ended Parry McCluer’s 2021-22 season one game shy of the final with a 49-28 victory.

Honaker (26-3) extended its win streak to 21 games, ending the Fighting Blues’ 21-game string in the process.

“We just couldn’t get in a rhythm offensively,” Parry McCluer coach Adam Gilbert said. “Give credit to Honaker. Their defensive pressure got to us a little bit.

“Final four is nothing to shake your head at, and to be honest with you I feel like we’re probably the second-best team in [Class 1] right now.”

Honaker, which was a co-champion in 2020 when the Class 1 final was canceled because of COVID-19, will play Buffalo Gap for the title at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Richmond.

The Tigers, who lost twice in December to Class 2 Ridgeview and once to Class 2 Marion, have not had a game closer than 15 points during their 21-game streak.

Monday’s game was close only once as back-to-back buckets by Parry McCluer’s Katie Claytor and Annie Claytor tied the game at 11 early in the second quarter.

Honaker responded with a 10-0 run for a 21-11 halftime lead that reached 29-15 late in the third period.

The Fighting Blues were still in the game, trailing 32-22 early in the fourth quarter before Honaker iced it with 11 points in a row for a 43-22 bulge with 3:46 to play.

“I felt like if we could just crack that double-digit lead,” Gilbert said. “Hats off to Honaker. They hit shots when they had to.”

Many of them came from sophomore Tailor Nolley. The 5-foot-8 guard had the Tigers’ last two baskets of the first half and she added three more in the decisive 11-0 fourth quarter run.

“When you watch them on film, [Nolley] stood out to me,” Gilbert said. “She just stands out. She does everything well. She attacked the basket well tonight.”

Nolley is very adept at finding space in the lane and putting up a soft runner off the glass before the defense can react.

“I’ve worked on them since I was little,” Nolley said. “It’s just my favorite shot to take.”

She also went coast to coast for two fourth-quarter layups. finishing with a game-high 14 points.

“I just went for it,” Nolley said. “I don’t know. I wasn’t stopping.”

Fellow sophomore Alayna McNulty added 13 points for Honaker.

Katie Claytor, who will play next year at Division III Southern Virginia, scored 11 points in her final game for Parry McCluer, which hit 8 of 32 shots from the field and committed 18 turnovers.

Neither team made a 3-pointer.

Parry McCluer also loses five other seniors including starting guards Kallie Grow and Maddie Henson and top reserve Sydney Taylor.

Parry McCluer and Honaker have accounted for the last five Class 1 state titles. The Fighting Blues won three in a row from 2017-19.

“Parry McCluer girls basketball, throughout the state, has made a name for itself,” Gilbert said.

“This group has continued to carry the banner. We didn’t reach that ultimate goal, but we got beat by a good team tonight.”

Honaker won last year’s title on its home floor with the crowd restricted by COVID protocol.

Now the Tigers are off to Richmond to play at VCU’s Siegel Center.

“That’s the big stage,” Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller said. “It’s kind of full circle. Last time we were there everything went crazy with COVID. To get to go back to Richmond is just a blessing.”

