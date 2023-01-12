Defense helps the Lord Botetourt girls basketball team beat Salem

On Wednesday night, the visiting Lord Botetourt girls basketball team implemented a defensive tactic against Salem.

Trap Salem’s ballhandlers.

Lord Botetourt coach Renee Favaro said traps helped the Cavaliers find their defensive edge.

“We were trying to [trap] all game, but we kind of struggled with it until I got on them about not [trapping who] I wanted to,” Favaro said. “Then we started to find those traps and after that, we forced them into turnovers.”

The Cavaliers’ physical defense forced 28 turnovers in a 56-36 victory over the Spartans.

Lord Botetourt guard Ainsley Anderson was both a trapper and help side defender. She helped direct her teammates to target specific Salem ballhandlers.

“Ainsley is a great leader for us and that’s probably my favorite thing about her,” Favaro said. “She’s just someone I can always turn to. She’s my coach and my voice on the floor.”

Salem’s Emme Custer had 12 points, of which four came from the foul line. Custer’s big frame helped the Spartans (8-4) score points in the paint, but the Cavaliers (9-3) would double-team her every time she caught the ball.

“Coach was able to point out the offensive players that didn't want to handle the ball and we were able to focus on trapping those individuals,” Anderson said. “Finding the players who to trap helped us make them turn the ball over.”

Anderson started the game off strong for the Cavaliers by scoring seven of her 11 points in the first quarter.

“Ainsley has been shooting around 50% from [3-point range] this year. She’s been shooting the ball excellent for us this season,” Favaro said. “I wish she would shoot the ball more, quite frankly.”

Anderson led the Cavaliers with seven assists, many of which were to her teammate Taylor Orange.

“As a point guard, it’s my role to see others and luckily Taylor was getting open,” Anderson said. “We have pretty good chemistry on the team, and after playing with everyone for so long, you just know where to look.”

“It’s really fun playing with Ainsley because she’s really good at finding me,” Orange said. “We’ve been playing together since our freshman year. So our chemistry has grown.”

Orange led all scorers with 21 points, of which 16 came in the second half.

“She’s just a bonafide scorer; that's her thing. She knows how to find gaps from the 3-point line, to cutting,” Favaro said. “She just knows how to find the seams.”

“Nothing real explosive [about her game], but she just knows where to find the ball,” Favaro said. “She’s kind of a ball magnet.”

Lord Botetourt will travel to play Blue Ridge District rival William Fleming (8-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We got William Fleming on Friday and they are a young, talented, fast group,” Favaro said. “We got to be ready to play.”

“Tonight showed areas that we needed to work on and I think having practice tomorrow will prepare us for Friday,” Anderson said. “I think coming off of a good game [will help us] carry the intensity [from our win] into Friday.”