Defense holds for Glenvar in win over Cave Spring

In his return to the starting lineup quarterback Aiden Wolk ran for two touchdowns and threw for an additional one to help lead Glenvar to a 28-14 win over Cave Spring on Friday night at Highlander Stadium.
Wolk sat out last week’s Highlanders’ victory over Martinsville with an assortment of nagging injuries. The senior, however, wasted little time getting back into the swing of things against the Knights as he scored on a 5-yard touchdown run on Glenvar’s second possession of the night to make it 7-0 with 6:43 left in the first quarter.
The rest of the first half, though, would be a defensive slugfest until Cave Spring broke through just two minutes before halftime when Knights’ quarterback Skylor Griffiths connected with Landon Altizer on a 28-yard touchdown pass to tie things up at 7-7.
The one downside of the Cave Spring score was that the Knights left the Glenvar offense too much time to respond.
The Highlanders put together an ideal two-minute drill marching 64 yards in eight plays capped off by a 20-yard TD pass from Wolk to senior wide receiver Dagan Williams to make it 13-7 with 45 seconds left in the first half.
The momentum of that score carried over into the second half as Glenvar (3-0) took the opening possession of the third quarter 68 yards in 15 plays while taking just over six minutes off the clock. Junior running back Kyle Hanks finished off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to increase the Glenvar lead to 19-7 with 5:56 left in the third quarter.
“We scored going into halftime and coming out of halftime and that was the difference,” Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford said. “We made a few adjustments (at halftime), but it was just a matter of execution.”
After a three-and-out from the Glenvar defense, the Highlanders reached the end zone again on their second drive of the third quarter when Wolk scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run to make the new score 25-7 with 2:06 left in the period.
“I thought the turning point of the ball game was the first touchdown they (Glenvar) scored in the second half. They had a plan and they stuck with it,” Cave Spring head coach Nick Leftwich said.
Glenvar added a 25-yard field goal from Tyler Pierce early in the fourth to increase their advantage to 28-7, but Cave Spring did not throw in the towel. Knights’ backup quarterback Carter Jeffords connected with receiver Owen Sweeney on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 8:13 left to make it 28-14.
“Our guys fought hard in the fourth quarter, but we have to play that same way all four quarters,” Leftwich said.
Cave Spring (0-3) did get the ball back midway through the fourth down 14, but Jeffords was picked off by Glenvar’s Mason Anderson at the Highlanders’ 42 to stop the Knights’ momentum.
Glenvar’s defense capped off the victory later in the fourth when defensive back Elijah Carter intercepted a Jeffords pass at the Highlanders’ 22. Initially it looked as if Carter had fumbled the ball in an attempt to return the pick, but officials ruled the play dead before the fumble.