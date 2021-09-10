Defense holds for Glenvar in win over Cave Spring

“We scored going into halftime and coming out of halftime and that was the difference,” Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford said. “We made a few adjustments (at halftime), but it was just a matter of execution.”

After a three-and-out from the Glenvar defense, the Highlanders reached the end zone again on their second drive of the third quarter when Wolk scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run to make the new score 25-7 with 2:06 left in the period.

“I thought the turning point of the ball game was the first touchdown they (Glenvar) scored in the second half. They had a plan and they stuck with it,” Cave Spring head coach Nick Leftwich said.

Glenvar added a 25-yard field goal from Tyler Pierce early in the fourth to increase their advantage to 28-7, but Cave Spring did not throw in the towel. Knights’ backup quarterback Carter Jeffords connected with receiver Owen Sweeney on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 8:13 left to make it 28-14.

“Our guys fought hard in the fourth quarter, but we have to play that same way all four quarters,” Leftwich said.

Cave Spring (0-3) did get the ball back midway through the fourth down 14, but Jeffords was picked off by Glenvar’s Mason Anderson at the Highlanders’ 42 to stop the Knights’ momentum.