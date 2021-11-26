Defense stands tall as Salem heads to the state semifinals

“I haven’t run that far in a while,” he said. “That was the longest touchdown I’ve scored and I was proud of myself. My lungs were burning.”

Jayveon Jones scored almost as swiftly in Salem’s last possession of the first quarter, ending a drive that began at the GW 33 after a short punt with a 3-yard plunge with 24 seconds left before the quarter break. Caleb Wright, who has been the Spartans place kicker the second half of the season, missed the point after, only the second PAT he’s missed.

GW trimmed the lead on an end zone fumble recovery, but that’s as close as the Eagles would get. The Eagles got 120 rushing yards from Jakobe Dixon to make a stab at controlling tempo. Dixon’s 70-yard third quarter TD run was the highlight.

The Eagles passing game with quarterback Jeb Byrnes was essentially ineffective. Byrnes had passed for more than 1,700 yards coming in but managed but 53 Friday on six completions.

“Too much pressure up front,” GW coach Nick Anderson said. “Not blocking well enough up front.”

Martindale gave a lot of the credit for that to the Spartans defensive backs.