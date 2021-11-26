Defense stands tall as Salem heads to the state semifinals

Still improving and still state title defending, that’s Salem High’s football team.
The Spartans thumped guest George Washington 48-14 on a nippy Friday night by defending like fiends, passing enough to produce almost nothing but big plays, and finally grinding the Eagles out of business with a relentless ground game.
With that, Salem (12-1) won its 11th straight game and the Region 4D crown and thus earned the privilege of entertaining Broad Run at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 in a Class 4 semifinal and to take a shot at playing for an 11th state championship the following week.
As for the Eagles (9-2), they made some big plays both offensively and defensively but in the end could do little to stop the Spartans onslaught.
There were as usual plenty of contributors to Salem’s success. Quarterback DaRon Wilson threw for two touchdowns and had a long run for a third. Cam Leftwich missed rushing for 100 yards — an unusual occurrence for him of late — but did manage four scores on three rushes and a pass reception. Finally, a defense led by nose tackle Cameron Martindale, end Jacob Massey, and linebacker Noah Collins smothered the Eagles increasingly effectively as the game wore on.
Wilson got it going three snaps into the Spartans’ first possession by looking downfield briefly for a receiver before changing his mind and racing 81 yards.
“I haven’t run that far in a while,” he said. “That was the longest touchdown I’ve scored and I was proud of myself. My lungs were burning.”
Jayveon Jones scored almost as swiftly in Salem’s last possession of the first quarter, ending a drive that began at the GW 33 after a short punt with a 3-yard plunge with 24 seconds left before the quarter break. Caleb Wright, who has been the Spartans place kicker the second half of the season, missed the point after, only the second PAT he’s missed.
GW trimmed the lead on an end zone fumble recovery, but that’s as close as the Eagles would get. The Eagles got 120 rushing yards from Jakobe Dixon to make a stab at controlling tempo. Dixon’s 70-yard third quarter TD run was the highlight.
The Eagles passing game with quarterback Jeb Byrnes was essentially ineffective. Byrnes had passed for more than 1,700 yards coming in but managed but 53 Friday on six completions.
“Too much pressure up front,” GW coach Nick Anderson said. “Not blocking well enough up front.”
Martindale gave a lot of the credit for that to the Spartans defensive backs.
“They did a great job tonight,” he said. “That extra couple of seconds they gave us made a lot of difference in the pressure we could put on the quarterback.”
It got worse for the Eagles as the game went on.
“Week after week, our defense gets better and better,” Salem coach Don Holter said.
The signature moment for the Salem defenders was a goal line stand right before halftime. The Eagles ran three plays from the 1 yard line to no avail. After a false start flag, a fourth down play that involved a backfield exchange of possessions that ended up broken up by Martindale and associates followed by a fumble recovery.
Salem kept grinding and the lead expanded accordingly.
The knockout blow was Wilson’s 47-yard scoring strike to Chauncey Logan II to make it 41-14 with 11 minutes, 45 seconds left.
“They were playing zone coverage and I found a blind spot and took it across the field so DaRon could hit me with the deep ball,” Logan said.
After a slow start with just 11 rushing yards in the first half, Leftwich had quite a productive evening. The key?
“Effort,” he said.