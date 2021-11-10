Defense steadies Hidden Valley volleyball toward winning Region 3D

Don’t say Hidden Valley is lucky.

The Titans made their luck time and again in a 25-19, 28-26, 25-15 sweep over Carroll County in the Region 3D volleyball final on Wednesday night.

Hidden Valley won the first and third sets by deceivingly comfortable margins, but the epic second set is where this match became an instant classic.

After pulling away to a six-point first-set win, Hidden Valley looked to put a stranglehold on the match with a win in the second set. The Cavaliers (16-8) were up to the task. Through 54 points neither team ever led by more than two. Each team had quality attacks, but the point-saving defense made the difference time and again.

The Cavaliers looked to take a two-point lead early, when the Titans’ Lauren Whittaker dug a ball out of the net with a hit that bled over the net and fell for a point to tie the game. Lucky or skillful? Maybe both, but the skillful tend to find the luck.

“We had some scrappy plays from kids where balls were going over the net that you wouldn’t think were going over,” said Hidden Valley coach Carla Ponn. “They were not giving up on anything. They played relentless.”