Defense steadies Hidden Valley volleyball toward winning Region 3D

Don’t say Hidden Valley is lucky.
The Titans made their luck time and again in a 25-19, 28-26, 25-15 sweep over Carroll County in the Region 3D volleyball final on Wednesday night.
Hidden Valley won the first and third sets by deceivingly comfortable margins, but the epic second set is where this match became an instant classic.
After pulling away to a six-point first-set win, Hidden Valley looked to put a stranglehold on the match with a win in the second set. The Cavaliers (16-8) were up to the task. Through 54 points neither team ever led by more than two. Each team had quality attacks, but the point-saving defense made the difference time and again.
The Cavaliers looked to take a two-point lead early, when the Titans’ Lauren Whittaker dug a ball out of the net with a hit that bled over the net and fell for a point to tie the game. Lucky or skillful? Maybe both, but the skillful tend to find the luck.
“We had some scrappy plays from kids where balls were going over the net that you wouldn’t think were going over,” said Hidden Valley coach Carla Ponn. “They were not giving up on anything. They played relentless.”
Madison Lyons scored three of the Cavs’ next four points with two blocks and a soft kill to an open spot, and Carroll County was up 12-10. The teams then traded points for nine straight serves as the Cavs led 16-14.
Cam Davenport had all four Hidden Valley kills in that stretch, scoring eight in the set and 25 in the match.
Caleigh Ponn scored a kill on a nifty cross-court shot, followed by a block from Faith Mitchell that tied the game. Ten more points were traded to reach 21-21.
“Cam and Caleigh complement each other. Cam has the power and Caleigh has the finesse,” Carla Ponn said.
Madison Stockner, the Cavs’ cannon-armed outside hitter (12 kills, 3 blocks), then sent a ball to the floor inches inside the back line. A dink from Alyssa Ervin had Carroll up 23-21, but Shae Torrence placed a ball perfectly into an open spot for the Titans.
Tied at 23, the teams traded points on unforced errors. Caleigh Ponn gave Hidden Valley set point when she saw an open spot for a soft kill. Lyons saved the Cavs with two straight kills to put Carroll County a point away from the set win. A serve out tied the score at 26.
“She sees the court so well,” said Carla Ponn, mother and coach to the freshman hitter.
Caleigh Ponn, who finished with 13 kills, three aces and six digs, then hit another finesse shot to regain the serve and Mitchell ended it with a hard serve that couldn’t be handled.
While the kills get noticed, the defensive plays that saved points were the deciding factor, Davenport said.
“Defense is a big thing for us,” said the senior hitter. “We have really good ball control. There were two or three plays that changed the course of the game. We practice those tie game situations every day.”
Carla Ponn told the team during a late timeout that it was important to win the game to claim momentum.
“I told them, ‘If we take this, we will take the air out of their sails,’” Ponn said.
That is the exact description Carroll coach Cindy Edwards used.
“We battled super hard in that second set and it takes some air out of your sails,” Edwards said. “Then the third set it’s hard to get your mind wrapped around it. Hidden Valley has been here before. They know what it takes.”
The third set was a study in momentum as the Titans pulled away, thanks in no small part to defense plays that kept balls alive with outstanding digs that looked like lucky saves but were practiced many times.
Mitchell had 25 assists for the Titans, and Emily Dudley had 21.
Emily Love scored 11 kills and 6 digs for Carroll County. Kalee Bunn recorded 18 assists.
The Titans will play host to Fort Defiance on Saturday in a state quarterfinal. Carroll County will travel to Rustburg.