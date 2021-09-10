Defensive line dominates for Salem in win over Fleming

Fullback Cam Leftwich scored three touchdowns on short runs, Daron Wilson threw a TD pass and ran for a score, and Wes Cross kicked two first-half field goals.

Salem led 3-0 before Wilson flipped a short pass to Chauncey Logan in the left flat, and the 6-foot-2 senior stutter-stepped a Fleming defender to the ground and outran the pursuit for a 46-yard TD and a 10-0 lead.

“That was instinct, being an athlete and making a play,” Logan said. “When I made the first man miss, I knew I had to get to the end zone.”

The Spartans also used a 51-yard catch and run by tight end Jake Massey to set up a 1-yard TD run by Leftwich for a 20-13 halftime lead.

On both big pass plays, the Colonels had a man in position but were unable to make the tackle.

“Hard to tackles to make,” Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace said. “You’ve got to kind of take those matchups against Salem instead of taking people out of the box. They did a good job of executing.”

Fleming found paydirt three times, first when sophomore Kyah Jordan-Nesbit caught a deflected pass and raced 56 yards to make the score 10-6.