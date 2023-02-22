The weather was 70 degrees, with a slight chance of rain in Roanoke on Wednesday.

But Patrick Henry forward Brooks Derey created a downpour.

Derey made eight 3-pointers, sinking five of them in the first half, to lead the host PH boys basketball team past Riverbend 85-47 in a Region 5D quarterfinal.

“Just get going, hit a couple and then the rest feel good going in," Derey said. "Get open spots and teammates do a good job of finding me."

Derey was on fire in the second quarter, scoring 15 points on five 3-pointers. He helped the Patriots (27-2) go on a 21-0 run to extend their lead to 38-15.

“Yeah, I have great teammates," Derey said. "It gives me confidence when they trust me like that, and it's a lot of fun to play when we're playing like that."

PH coach Jack Esworthy said he wasn't surprised by Derey's 3-point shooting.

“I've seen Brooks get that hot from 3 before," he said. "He's had some games where he can just get it going.

“I was a little surprised when I looked and he had 30 [points]. But yeah, he’s had eight [3-pointers] in a game before.”

Derey wouldn’t give Riverbend (9-15) a chance to put on its raincoat after halftime as he hit three straight 3-pointers in the third quarter. All of Derey’s teammates were trying to pass him the ball or screen his defender.

“You gotta find him anywhere. Like if you gotta go get him open [then do that],” PH guard Sidney Webb said. “You just gotta get him the ball.”

Abu Yarmah, a 6-foot-6 forward, helped Derey bring on the downpour against Riverbend. Yarmah scored nine of his 18 points in the third quarter to extend the PH lead to 65-34.

“My coach has always told me to keep shooting,” Yarmah said. “So I just go off what my coaches say, and just when my attitude is positive, my game goes well.”

Riverbend’s EJ Wilborne seemed frustrated that Derey was making so many shots. After one play, he gave Derey a small bump to his ribs. The referee saw the action and assessed a foul on the play. Derey would make both free throws to extend the lead to 67-38.

Patrick Henry’s Leron Lipford scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter.

PH guard Moosie Calloway and Webb only combined for 13 points, but their impact was felt by Riverbend on the defensive end.

“[Moosie and Sidney] are very good on defense and [Wilborne], he got some points tonight, but he's a very good player,” Esworthy said.

Webb, who’s a senior, took three charges, and the Riverbend bench seemed furious at the calls.

“I most definitely do [think we are the best defensive backcourt in this area] and Leron, he's a freshman, Moosie, he's a junior and I am a senior,” Webb said. “I try to really bring that knowledge to them and help them out with playing defense because you know it's not all just skill, you've got to kind of have a technique.”

Patrick Henry will host Brooke Point in the Region 5D semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“[Our mentality is] win the game. I mean we got to win the game,” Esworthy said. "[If] you win the game, you're in the state tournament, and then as a bonus, you get to play Tuesday night for a Region 5D championship, which, you know is a heck of an accomplishment.”

Photos: Patrick Henry beats Riverbend, 85-47