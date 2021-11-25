'Deuce' trying to help Salem win back-to-back football championships

Why is Chauncey Logan Jr. better known around Salem High School as "Deuce?"
Because he shares his name with his father?
Because the digits on his maroon No. 11 football jersey add up to two?
Because he is a two-way starter for a Spartans team on track to claim a second straight VHSL Class 4 state championship?
Or how about all of the above?
Salem coach Don Holter is just happy that the 6-foot-2, 198-pound wide receiver and defensive back is on his side.
"He's a great kid," Holter said. "He's mature beyond his years, a very workmanlike attitude. He maintains that humility."
That could be a credit to Chauncey Logan Sr.
The elder Logan played college football in the Southeastern Conference at Mississippi State, where the family was living in Starkville until young Chauncey was in the eighth grade.
"He's been training me my whole life, a lot of footwork and agility stuff," Logan said. "He never really trained me to be one position. He trained me to be an athlete, to make sure my feet are in control."
Logan might have played for Starkville High had family circumstances not prompted a move.
Logan's father had family in Mississippi. His mother's side was in Rhode Island. The drive back and forth was taxing.
So the Logans got out a compass, drew a circle and Salem, Virginia, was somewhere near the middle.
"We definitely did some research," Logan said. "Mom did the stuff with the education, and Dad definitely found a good football program."
Logan has been a critical piece on both sides of the ball, starting as a freshman defensive back in 2018 in former Salem head coach Stephen Magenbauer's final season.
Calling him a two-way starter might be doing Logan a disservice.
He is Salem's punter. He is the holder for PATs and field goals. He is on the Spartans' kickoff coverage and kickoff return units.
He probably could sell 50-50 raffle tickets and work the concession stand if needed.
Logan also is Salem's backup quarterback after serving as the starter early in the delayed 2020 season in March and April before giving way to current signal caller DaRon Wilson.
Logan was injured at midseason. Wilson took over. The Spartans finished 10-0 with a 28-20 win at Lake Taylor for the program's 10th state championship.
"When DaRon played pretty good, they figured it would be better if I stayed outside at receiver."
With 35 catches for 797 yards and nine touchdowns, Logan has accounted for almost 50% of Salem's pass receptions and has more than half the team's receiving yardage and TD catches.
Logan has a high rate of efficiency. Salem has thrown the ball on just 21% of its offensive plays.
"I just do my job," Logan said. "I've always been told, 'No block, no rock.' If I'm not getting the ball, I gotta block. Sooner or later I'll be rewarded with the ball."
Or he can simply go get the ball on the defensive side. Logan had an interception in Salem's victory over Patrick Henry in the regular-season finale and another last week in the Spartans' 55-7 second-round win over Louisa County.
James Madison's coaching staff has seen enough of Logan, who has committed to the Dukes as a defensive back.
"The free education is great. Mom likes it up there," Logan said. "Of course, the football program is great. I have an opportunity to play early if I got up there and do what I needed to do."
Logan is one of many Salem players who took it upon himself to lift weights and work out on his own off campus when the facilities were locked down in the spring, summer and fall of 2020 because of COVID-19.
So much equipment was flying out of Salem's weight room, Holter couldn't keep track of it all.
"That was a challenge," the Salem coach said. "We were giving out bars and plates. I was trying to write it all down. Somehow they got their hands on a squat rack.
"All of them did a good job."
Fast forward to Friday, when Salem plays at home at 7 p.m. against George Washington.
Logan, who did not play in last year's 35-21 Region 4D final victory over the Eagles because of an ankle injury, is well aware that any remaining game could be his last in a Salem uniform.
"Last year it felt like [the season] was forever," he said. "This year it's seemed super fast."
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123