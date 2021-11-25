'Deuce' trying to help Salem win back-to-back football championships

With 35 catches for 797 yards and nine touchdowns, Logan has accounted for almost 50% of Salem's pass receptions and has more than half the team's receiving yardage and TD catches.

Logan has a high rate of efficiency. Salem has thrown the ball on just 21% of its offensive plays.

"I just do my job," Logan said. "I've always been told, 'No block, no rock.' If I'm not getting the ball, I gotta block. Sooner or later I'll be rewarded with the ball."

Or he can simply go get the ball on the defensive side. Logan had an interception in Salem's victory over Patrick Henry in the regular-season finale and another last week in the Spartans' 55-7 second-round win over Louisa County.

James Madison's coaching staff has seen enough of Logan, who has committed to the Dukes as a defensive back.

"The free education is great. Mom likes it up there," Logan said. "Of course, the football program is great. I have an opportunity to play early if I got up there and do what I needed to do."

Logan is one of many Salem players who took it upon himself to lift weights and work out on his own off campus when the facilities were locked down in the spring, summer and fall of 2020 because of COVID-19.