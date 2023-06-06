The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted former Franklin County High School pitcher Nick Robertson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

This is the first time Robertson, 24, has ever been called up to the majors. The reliever replaced pitcher Tayler Scott, who was demoted to Triple-A, on the roster.

The Dodgers drafted Robertson out of James Madison in the seventh round in 2019.

The right-hander was 2-0 with seven saves, a 2.13 ERA, 37 strikeouts and seven walks in 25 1/3 innings with Oklahoma City this year.

He made the All-Timesland second team as a Franklin County senior in 2016.

Robertson made the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team as a third-year sophomore in 2019, when he was 5-1 with eight saves and a 1.01 ERA.

He was 5-7 with 21 saves, a 3.50 ERA, 210 strikeouts and 55 walks in 167 1/3 innings in his four minor league seasons.