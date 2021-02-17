Dodgers invite Nick Robertson to spring training

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that former Franklin County High School and James Madison pitcher Nick Robertson is one of 30 nonroster players who have been invited to their spring training camp.

There will be 70 players in the Dodgers' major league camp, including the players on the 40-man roster. The pitchers and catchers will have their first workout Thursday.

Robertson was chosen by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. The reliever pitched for the Dodgers' two rookie-league teams in 2019, going 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in five appearances for a team in Arizona before going 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA, one save and 16 strikeouts in 11 appearances for a team in Utah.

He earned All-Colonial Athletic Association honors as a third-year sophomore in 2019, when he was 5-1 with eight saves and a 1.01 ERA for JMU before getting drafted.