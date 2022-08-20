Don't call this a rebuilding year for Salem football

The Salem High School football team made it all the way to the state semifinals last season.

But the Spartans would like two more postseason wins this year.

"Our goal every year is to be the best in [Class] 4," said coach Don Holter, whose team will head to West Virginia on Friday to open the season at Martinsburg.

The Spartans went 12-2 last year, winning the Region 4D title before bowing out in the Class 4 state semifinals.

Only five starters are back on offense, while only three starters return on defense.

But Holter is not fretting.

"We don't rebuild around here. Arrogant or not, it's a fact," Holter said. "Every kid in our program, from middle school on up, gets coached on both sides of the ball. And the expectations are the same for all those kids, is to be your best no matter what it is that you're asked to do.

"We reload. And then it's the next kid's turn."

The 28-24 state semifinal loss to Broad Run has motivated the Spartans to improve.

"We have a saying, 'We're proud, but we're never satisfied,’" Holter said.

The Spartans won their 10th state championship two seasons ago (when the season was delayed until the spring of 2021).

"There's a standard of excellence here that's been here for a long time, and the kids know what that is," Holter said. "They work hard to achieve that. But we've got a long way to go before we get there."

For example, one ingredient that Salem has had in recent seasons is still missing from this year's squad.

"We need some leaders to emerge on this team," Holter said. "The last two years, the state championship run and then the state semifinal run, there was some strong leadership on those teams."

Senior quarterback DaRon Wilson is back. He completed 90 of 155 passes for 1,656 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions last fall.

"Even as a sophomore, he exhibited … a competitive calmness that's necessary to be a quarterback, particularly here in Salem — sort of all eyes are on you," Holter said.

The ground game no longer boasts fullback Cam Leftwich, who is now a freshman on Bridgewater College's team. He rushed for 1,446 yards and 31 touchdowns on 238 carries last year.

Jayveon Jones, who ran for 762 yards and six touchdowns on 159 carries last year, will move from tailback to fullback.

Isaiah Barlow, who ran for 321 yards and five touchdowns on 55 carries, will also play fullback.

The offensive line includes Caleb Wright and Andrew Lutes.

The Spartans must replace receiver Chauncey Logan Jr., who is now a freshman defensive back on James Madison's team. He had 41 catches for 933 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

Tight end Jake Massey, who had 16 catches for 296 yards and five TDs last year, also was lost to graduation.

Chris Cole and Josiah Moyer will be the receivers this year, while Jaelyn Allen will see action at tight end.

Cole, a junior, will also play safety. He has been offered a scholarship by Virginia Tech because of his defensive talents, said Holter.

Cole had 78 tackles last year.

"He's a long, tall kid that runs well and will strike you," Holter said.

The defense will miss Logan, who had seven interceptions last year.

The Spartans will also miss defensive linemen Stacy Williams (59 tackles), who is now a freshman on VMI's team, and Cameron Martindale (66 tackles), who is now a freshman on Bridgewater's team.

Other losses of note include linebacker Noah Collins (144 tackles) and defensive end Nathaniel McClure (89 tackles).

The only returning starters on defense are Cole, Allen and Moyer.

But Holter said he is not worried about that fact.

"That comes across as maybe arrogant," he said. "But this is a great coaching staff. … You get [the players] in here and you coach the heck out of them."