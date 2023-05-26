Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cave Spring attack Carter Jeffords spent most of the first half Friday evening waiting for the Knights to manufacture any sort of offensive momentum. The senior prayed his teammates could force a turnover and swing the ball toward his side of the field.

E.C. Glass made sure Jeffords never got into an offensive rhythm. Heck, the Hilltoppers’ attack ensured the Knights were kept in neutral for the majority of the Region 4D boys lacrosse championship game.

Glass junior midfielder Jackson Grant scored four goals to lead a balanced offensive showing and the Hilltoppers won their sixth consecutive region title with a 14-3 triumph over the Knights at Bogle Stadium.

“They did have possession for a while and it was just frustrating because we couldn’t get it moving,” Jeffords said. “It just seems like it got to us.”

Glass (15-2), thanks to another regional title, will host the Region 4A runner-up in next week’s Class 4 state quarterfinals.

“To be able to move on to next week and host a game, that’s something that we’re really inspired by, we’re really excited about,” Glass coach Eddie Ranuska said.

The Knights (15-3) will play at the Region 4A champion on a date to be determined.

“I just think we need to focus in practice and really work as hard as we can in practice and focus up and get it going,” Jeffords said.

Cave Spring wasn’t able to get much going early on the offensive end Friday night against the ’Toppers, and the chances didn’t improve much by the time the Knights recorded their first shot on goal midway through the second quarter.

Glass led 5-0 after the opening 14 minutes and it took a 6-0 lead into intermission.

Robert Sorensen had three goals and three assists as part of Glass’ balanced attack. Penn Willman and Camp Conner each added three goals for the Hilltoppers.

“We knew that if we came out [hot], we would dictate this whole game,” Grant said. “That’s what we did coming out of the first half.

Matt Ebert recorded 12 saves for Glass. He pitched the first-half shutout and then held the Knights scoreless for the final 15 minutes.

“Anytime your goalie’s not seeing any shots, whether he’s having a great game or not, that’s outstanding,” Ranuska said. “Dictating the pace of the game is going to get you a dub. I think when they were on offense, our defense took the ball away.”

Jeffords, Chris Scott and Christopher McBroom each scored a goal for Cave Spring.

Jeffords had six goals in the Knights’ 9-8 win over the ’Toppers on March 20.

The Knights finished with 15 shots.

“We just weren’t moving the ball. I had six last game, and I just couldn’t get it going because we just couldn’t move the ball well and get around and have good movement,” Jeffords said. “We just weren’t moving well.”

The Knights scored two goals early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 7-2.

However, Glass responded by ending the quarter on a 4-1 run and erasing any doubt it would win its sixth consecutive region title.

Grant had two of the goals during the run.

“Cave Spring’s a good team and they’re coached well. We knew they’d bring the intensity, we knew that they’d want this, so we expected that,” Ranuska said. “It was good to see us kind of settle down and score a few. A lot of the goals were really quick; we would have loved to give our defense more of a break, but we scored some goals, kind of just piled it up and kind of took the gas out of their short break there.”

E.C. Glass 14, Cave Spring 3

E.C. Glass 3 3 5 3 — 14

Cave Spring 0 0 3 0 — 3

Scoring: ECG — Jackson Grant 4 goals; Penn Willman 3 goals, 1 assist; Camp Conner 3 goals, 1 assist; Robert Sorensen 3 goals, 3 assists; Aidan Treacy 1 assist; Samuel Treacy 1 goal. CS — Carter Jeffords 1 goal; Chris Scott 1 goal; Samuel Pollard 1 assist; Christopher McBroom 1 goal; Graham Lilley 1 assist.

Saves: Matthew Ebert (ECG) 12; Benjamin Kelley (CS) 12.