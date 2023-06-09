Say, fancy meeting you here.

Or so Eastern Montgomery’s and Auburn’s girls soccer players may be inclined to say to each other in cheerful sarcasm on the eve of the impending Class 1 championship rematch set for Saturday morning at Salem High.

The two old Montgomery County rivals have won the last three titles in the classification not counting the 2020 COVID-scratched season. The Mustangs (21-0) own the last two, including a 5-0 shutout of the Eagles a year ago. Auburn was the champion in 2019.

For this go-round both EastMont and Auburn overpowered semifinal opponents Friday to earn the privilege of playing in Saturday’s rematch again on Salem High School’s field. This will be the fourth match this year between Auburn and EastMont.

The Mustangs, who extended a 53-game winning streak, ended their clash with the long-distance travelers from Northampton 20 minutes early, the game shortened by the mercy rule with the final score standing at 9-0.

In the first game, Auburn’s 2-1 winning score over Riverheads was deceptively close. The Eagles (15-5-3) utterly dominated the first half and led 2-0 before an early second-half defensive breakdown led to the Gladiators’ only goal.

Auburn spent the rest of the game probing Riverheads’ packed-in defense looking for the knockout goal that never came. No matter. The Gladiators (5-14-1) didn’t really come close to mounting a successful bid for the tying score.

Northampton never came close period. After blasting Altavista 10-0 in the quarterfinals, the Yellowjackets had to have arrived for the semifinals in an elevated state of anticipation. All illusions ended when the Mustangs scored five goals in the first 20 minutes.

Things didn’t get much better the rest of the way either for a team that came all the way from the Eastern Shore to try for a shot at the program’s first state championship game.

The defensive key for EastMont was bottling up Northampton sharpshooter Jacqueline Santos, a 5-foot-2 senior forward who came in with 43 goals and 15 assists. At no point did she or any of the Yellowjackets stay organized long enough to mount a credible attack.

“Their defense was marking her pretty well,” Northampton coach Ernest Bethel said. “When she was getting the ball they were making sure they were giving her pressure so she could not get the ball cleanly. Then she couldn’t run on the sides. They made her play in the middle, and she usually goes off the side to get her score.”

That wasn’t the only use the Mustangs found from their tall and athletic back line defenders. Senior center back Lilly Underwood opened the scoring eight minutes in following a corner kick from fellow senior Madison Bruce.

Long as these two have been playing together — 10 years counting travel and youth teams — verbal communication is not always needed.

“She was wide-open,” said Bruce, who finished with three goals. “We make eye contact and know. Last year and the first part of this season she’s been taking the corners and looking for me. Then we switched it and she’s been coming up from defense and putting them in.”

There is no substitute for big-game experience.

“It truly helps that these girls have worked for a long, long time even prior to high school,” Mustangs coach Whittney Shaver said. “Their travel programs have set them up for success. They’ve really had great coaches over the years. Now that they’re seniors it’s really shining in the offense.”

Sophomores Aija McHone and Lacy Davis each tallied two goals for EastMont.

Auburn matched the Mustangs’ approach by never letting up on the pressure, especially in the first half when the Eagles scored both their goals, each off the foot of freshman Kenleigh Smith. In each instance, the feed came from junior forward Stacy Lewis.

The Gladiators' goal kept it close but there was never again a credible threat at that end of the field.

Riverheads made the state semifinals last year for the first time.

“We were hoping to make it to the final this time,” said first-year coach Rachel Prater. “We play in a very tough district — we’re the only Class 1 team — so it is challenging to get beat on all year just to reach it to this point.”