Eastern Montgomery girls soccer wins school's first state title

Bruce fit her teammates for the crown by scoring a hat trick in the first half as the Mustangs took a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

“She’s big. She can play with her back to the goal all day long,” West Point coach Paul Diggs said. “She distributes well. My girls have not seen that kind of organization all season.

“We have not seen that kind of competition. You try to coach them how to play fast, but if you don’t play [against] that, it’s hard to figure out until you play somebody that plays that way.

Sophia Diggs — the coach’s daughter — gave West Point its only lead with the game’s first goal and the only goal allowed by EastMont all season, on a direct free kick in the 18th minute.

However, the Mustangs already had tilted the field with several promising scoring opportunities.

Lilly Underwood banged a shot off the left post in the eighth minute, and Bruce was denied point blank by overworked goalkeeper Kate Payne.

The echo from Underwood’s ringing shot was still fresh as the Mustangs kept up the full-scale assault, eventually tying the game in the 30th minute when Bruce scored on a breakaway.