Consecutive championships three — might as well call it a dynasty.

Eastern Montgomery High made it a trio of Class 1 girls soccer state championships in a row Saturday in a fabulously played 2-1 victory over gallant Auburn. The outcome was earned near the end of fourth and final extra session before the ultimate decision would have been left to penalty kicks.

A crowded gallery hollered itself hoarse as these old Montgomery County rivals played their shoes off in increasingly warm and stuffy conditions in this midmorning to midday contest on the artificial turf of Salem High’s pitch.

The end came when the last of many failed Eagles clearing attempts left sophomore forward Aija McHone behind what had been a near impenetrable Auburn back line and one-on-one with freshman goalkeeper Kennedy Marshall, who had been outstanding all day.

McHone head-faked left then went right with a strike about halfway up the net that Marshall, quick as she’d been, could not reach this time.

That made it two in a row over Auburn in the final. McHone was one of the heroines of the 2022 clash with two goals. Most of the latest title tilt she was unnaturally quiet, the result of careful marking by the tough Eagles defense.

“I was very frustrated,” said McHone, EastMont’s swiftest player. “They pulled one of their midfielders back to cut off the gaps. They know us. They were marking off the through balls we usually play so it was kind of hard to connect.

“So we started doing over-the-top balls. We just got lucky on the last one.”

The Mustangs (22-0) extended a 54-game winning streak. They and Auburn have won the last four state championships. The Eagles won in 2019 before COVID canceled the 2020 season.

Staying on the topic of victory runs, EastMont has won the last eight against Auburn (14-6-3), four last year and four more this season including 8-0 in the regional final. How long this particular streak exactly is nobody seems to want to say for sure.

“We haven’t beaten them since I’ve been coach,” said Auburn’s Adam Ritchie, in office since 2021.

Not that the Eagles didn’t give it a heck of a shot this time.

“Because we have seen Auburn through the season and in the region every year makes it harder and harder and harder,” Mustangs coach Whittney Shaver said. “Auburn really brought it today. They really made us work.

“I’m really proud of both teams.”

Familiarity wrote the game plan for both squads.

EastMont has been outstanding with corner kicks all year. Senior forward Madison Bruce triggered many scoring chances with her sets. Not this time. This time she thought that the Eagles knowing what to look for had a lot to do with disappointing results.

“They took away everything we’ve done all season,” said Bruce, one of the six seniors who have been on hand for all three state crowns. “We’ve played them so many times over the years they know our strengths, they know our weaknesses. We like to load up on one side and they know that.

“They took away our through balls. Honestly, they outplayed us.”

The game wasn’t 10 minutes in when sophomore striker Lacy Davis ripped a shot true to make it 1-0 Mustangs. There it stayed until the 74th minute. Auburn was staging one of its few organized attacks on goal keeper Logan Boone. Right in front middle of the frame EastMont’s Hannah Blankenship was convicted of a handball, giving junior Katie Light a penalty kick with a chance to tie the score.

Blankenship guessed left, Light belted the ball high right and in. The deadlock was on.

“Coach wanted me to take other PKs during the season,” Light said. “So this is our shot for a chance to get it into overtime and possibly win. I was trying to go hard and to the corner.”

The defense for both teams was brilliant. EastMont with Bruce all over the pitch controlled the middle of the field. Similar to Auburn’s strategy to limit McHone the Mustangs kept sharp eyes on Eagles speedster Stacy Lewis. The junior gained a number of promising penetrations on one or the other wing but a defender or two always showed up in time to derail the charge.

Freshman Kenleigh Smith scored both goals in Auburn’s semifinal win over Riverheads, with Lewis providing each of the feeds with crossing passes. That was unavailable against EastMont. Auburn wasn’t on attack much, opportunities fewer and fewer as the Mustangs continuously derailed clearing attempts.

“We all just kind of pushed up,” EastMont midfielder Allison Bower said. “When they were in our end we went fast as we could to get back and clear the ball out and keep it at the other end as much as possible.”

Had Auburn won the game, a case could be made for Marshall as the most valuable player. When the contest was at its most intense late in regulation she was at her best. One save involved stopping a dribbler that had gone past her fractions of inches short of success.

Two other plays stood out. The first she robbed McHone, who seemed in perfect position to score on a quick-hitter rebound to Marshall’s right. Close to the end of regular time, Bruce was delivering the corner kick from the left. The ball bounced around in the traffic on the edge of the crease and looked like it had several chances to go in before Marshall rose from the crowd like a rocket launching to control the ball at last.

“She played great,” Ritchie said.