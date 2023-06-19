Eastern Montgomery senior midfielder Maddie Bruce and coach Whittney Shaver were named the Class 1 girls soccer player and coach of the year, respectively, by the Virginia High School League on Monday.

The Shenandoah University-bound Bruce racked up 52 goals and 32 assists in earning her second straight player of the year honor, while Shaver led the Mustangs to their third straight state title in a dramatic overtime win over Auburn.

EastMont teammates Aija McHone (forward), Madeline Mirolli (midfield), Hannah Blankenship and Lilly Underwood (defense), Nadya Hubbard (at-large) and Logan Boone (goalkeeper) joined Bruce on the first team.

Auburn had five players on the first team: forward Stacy Lewis, midfielder Katie Light, defenders Kelsie Groseclose and Logan Mundy, and at-large Grace Harris.

EastMont's Olivia Boone (at-large) and Auburn's Kenleigh Smith (forward) were on the second team.

Pair of Class 4 Timesland players honored

Blacksburg senior forward Mila Santsaver-Jones and Jefferson Forest junior midfielder Izzy Wedemeyer were second-team sections on the Class 4 girls soccer team by the VHSL.

Tuscarora's Mia Serna and Dave Gryder were named player and coach of the year, respectively.

BOYS SOCCER

Bruins, Cavaliers honored

Two Blacksburg and three Jefferson Forest players were named to the Class 4 boys soccer all-state first team by the VHSL.

Blacksburg seniors Edric Zhang (foward) and Kai Feng (at-large) were joined on the first team by Jefferson Forest senior midfielder Chris Wiley, junior defender Andrew Linn and junior goalkeeper Tyler Beck.

Blacksburg senior Wyatt Eschenmann was a second-team selection at midfielder.

Jamestown sophomore Max Cooper was named player of the year. Smithfield's Jason Henderson was named coach of the year.

LOCAL GOLF

Davis, Carroll lead at Women's State Open

Tennessee rising junior Bailey Davis and Delaware rising senior Christina Carroll each shot 2-under 70 and lead the first Women's State Open of Virginia after the first round at Independence Golf Club in Richmond.

They have a one-shot lead over a three-way tie for third at 1 under.

Former University of Virginia golfer Lauren Greenlief is tied for sixth at even par.

Radford rising junior Kaitlyn Mosdell (Lord Botetourt) and former Virginia Tech golfer Jessica Spicer are in a six-way tie for 14th at 2 over.

Six other Timesland golfers are in the inaugural field.

Salem High rising junior Kathryn Ha is tied for 33rd at 5 over; Ashnoor Kaur is tied for 40th at 6 over; Macy Johnson, who recently graduated from Salem and will play at Radford in this upcoming season, is tied for 49th at 9 over; 2022 Scott Robertson Memorial girls 14-under winner Alisa Davidova is tied for 54th at 10 over; Taylor Davis is in a tie for 75th at 23 over; and Kerri Washington is 80th at 33 over.