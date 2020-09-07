Ed Hardin: No games, no crowds, no football on this Labor Day weekend

The stadiums are empty. The marching bands are silent. Leaves are beginning to fall, making as much noise as they hit the ground as the sounds of football, which is absent on Labor Day weekend.
All across America, as a virus rages and people carefully step back into their autumn routines, one of our traditions of fall is on hold.
Football is waiting.
We’re witnessing Friday nights without high school football, foreboding Fridays that pass quietly as small towns across the state feel the first wave of sadness. That feeling is real in places that live for Friday nights. Small communities that thrive on the atmosphere of fall, the traffic in and around the school, the families wearing their son’s jersey in the stands, the cheerleaders and the Sousaphones, the businesses along Main Street with banners flying and the school colors draped across the windows.
All of that is gone. Everything is on hold for an uncertain future.
A week from now, we’ll attempt a bold experiment, sending our college players back onto the field, hoping for the best, fearing the worst and anticipating the next setback in what has been a year of setbacks.
This isn’t just about football. This isn’t just about sports. This is about something we took for granted taken from us in the first fall of the pandemic.
There’s no guarantee that the college experiment will work. There’s no real plan for what happens when things go wrong. There’s only hope.
The college towns are feeling this more than the bigger cities in our state. Businesses are boarding up. Motels are empty. Jobs are disappearing, and families and family businesses are strained.
Football gave us a sense of promise, not just about winning and losing but about normalcy. What would we give for a taste of normalcy now? A hot dog, a cup of hot chocolate on a cold night in November. The fight song. The drums echoing in the trees. Slipping into that old sweatshirt with the name of your school on the front, that old hat, that hip flask.
Will we still have those artifacts of the way it was when this is all over? Or will this ever really be over?
Even the start of college football next week seems slippery. Virginia Tech’s home opener with N.C. State has already been postponed. And with clusters of the virus still popping up around us, is there any assurance that we’ll ever see normal again?
That’s what it feels like this Labor Day weekend. There’s no game crackling on the radio, no crowds cheering from the field on the edge of town, no lines of traffic leading to the stadiums.
This is the reality of where we are in Virginia, North Carolina, in the South, in the United States right now.
Our spirit has been tested, and now we’re getting the first hard look at an empty fall. Except for a handful of private schools that intend to play, no high school football. That has already hit home.
No highlight shows, no newspaper clippings, no sound bytes of coaches praising or proselytizing.
We’re following the NFL as it boldly, if not callously, marches toward an uncertain season. We’re listening to colleges announce plans to play on without fans in the stands.
But it was a Friday without football on Labor Day weekend that hits home.
Football isn’t the most important thing to most of us, but it is the most important thing to those who play , especially high school players.
We long for the Friday night lights. They live for it.
That’s the sadness about all of this. We could see it coming. We listened to the experts and most of us did our best to comply with common sense, hoping for good news in the fall, hoping for life to return as we knew it.
Whether we loved it or not, high school football was the sign we all wanted. Instead, it’s a sign of the times.
The stadiums are empty this weekend. The town square cookout canceled, the block parties on hold, family gatherings altered if not eliminated.
No one packed up the car and went to the game Friday night. There was no game.
There is no normal.
There’s only silence.
