Energized Patrick Henry advances to 5D volleyball semifinal with win over Riverbend

Sentiments from both visiting Riverbend and Patrick Henry volleyball indicated neither side was at its best in the Class 5D regional quarterfinals Thursday.
All would agree the Patriots were better for longer. Absent a stumble in the third set, Roanoke's PH dominated the Bears 25-8, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14.
In so doing, the Patriots (24-4) advance to host Briar Woods, a 3-1 winner over Stafford in another quarterfinal, in a 4 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The winner qualifies for the state tournament.
PH coach Maggie Newman noted that in each of the four years she’s been coach, the Patriots have stumbled in the regional semis and failed to advance to state competition.
The Patriots are playing now like a squad that has what it will take to make it to the states.
“When we have our spirits up like we did tonight, we play very well together,” said PH sophomore Sallie Boxley, whose hitting and serving were major factors in the triumph.
As for the Bears (6-10), this was the first time in four years they’d made it this far. Speaking of distance, the team faced a three and a half hour bus ride from Spotsylvania County to Roanoke on a school day in order to compete.
“That was kind of hard on them,” Bears coach Brittany Snellings said. “We came out a little slow.”
Tardy starts are nothing new for Riverbend this year, but usually the Bears are better at recovering from it, the coach said.
“We normally fight back later.”
Which indeed the Bears did, but it took two sets before the team was able to mount an effective attack. By then it was too late. All the momentum belonged to the Patriots through the closing set.
Boxley and Marella Hudson combined for 22 kills, 12 by Boxley. The latter added four aces, service being a recently developed strength.
“She’s really come a long way this season,” Newman said. “She was not even playing back row at the beginning of the season and now she’s one of my go-to servers. She’s done a phenomenal job.”
Reghan Dixon joined Boxley and Hudson as a front line threat against the Bears, adding nine more well-placed kills and a couple of blocks.
Placement is one of Hudson’s keys to success as a hitter.
“I’m sure so I have to try to get through the block,” she said. “I try to hit line as much as I can. It’s all about the pass. If you can’t get the pass, you can’t get the kill.”
The best passer for the winners was Patriot Grayce Edwards, who chipped in 30 assists. More of those will be most welcome Saturday.