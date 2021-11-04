Energized Patrick Henry advances to 5D volleyball semifinal with win over Riverbend

Tardy starts are nothing new for Riverbend this year, but usually the Bears are better at recovering from it, the coach said.

“We normally fight back later.”

Which indeed the Bears did, but it took two sets before the team was able to mount an effective attack. By then it was too late. All the momentum belonged to the Patriots through the closing set.

Boxley and Marella Hudson combined for 22 kills, 12 by Boxley. The latter added four aces, service being a recently developed strength.

“She’s really come a long way this season,” Newman said. “She was not even playing back row at the beginning of the season and now she’s one of my go-to servers. She’s done a phenomenal job.”

Reghan Dixon joined Boxley and Hudson as a front line threat against the Bears, adding nine more well-placed kills and a couple of blocks.

Placement is one of Hudson’s keys to success as a hitter.

“I’m sure so I have to try to get through the block,” she said. “I try to hit line as much as I can. It’s all about the pass. If you can’t get the pass, you can’t get the kill.”

The best passer for the winners was Patriot Grayce Edwards, who chipped in 30 assists. More of those will be most welcome Saturday.