Fast start propels Hidden Valley to win over Northside

With two minutes left in the first half, Northside was nearing Hidden Valley’s red zone, looking to make it a one-score game.
Then Northside’s Lawrence Cole lost a fumble on the 14-yard line. With 1:33 left in the half, Hidden Valley running back D.J. Banks trotted into the backfield, determined to make the most of those 93 seconds.
He did.
Banks took a handoff 36 yards. Then, on a short pass from quarterback Sam Dragovich, Banks dodged defenders en route to a 50-yard touchdown. Suddenly, what felt like a close game became a three-score game, and Hidden Valley rolled from there, besting the visiting Vikings 42-7.
After a hot start turned into a sluggish second quarter, Hidden Valley (3-0) head coach Scott Weaver said the turnover and touchdown at the end of the half were welcome sights.
“That whole sequence of events was what kind of kick-started us back in it,” Weaver said.
Dragovich had a huge game once again for Hidden Valley, completing 12 of his 21 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for two scores as well. Banks finished with 59 yards on 10 carries and two catches for 66 yards, including the momentum-turning 50-yard score.
Northside (1-2) was without quarterback Sid Webb, who has missed two of Northside’s three games due to injury. Head coach Scott Fisher said it’s uncertain whether Webb will play next week as Northside takes on Salem.
As a result of Webb’s absence, the Vikings were “one-dimensional” on offense, Fisher said. The Vikings ran the ball 45 times for 143 yards, and Northside quarterbacks threw more interceptions (four) than completions (three) on Friday.
“They got up on us early, we don’t have a passing game right now, and couldn’t do much about it,” Fisher said.
In the first 10 minutes of the game, the Titans put Northside in a quick 21-0 hole. Dragovich was 5-for-5 for 71 yards and a touchdown on the game’s first possession. Then Titan linebacker Daniel Robinson picked off a Cameron Abshire pass and ran it 20 yards for a score to double the lead. Dragovich then scored on an 8-yard run with 3:24 left in the opening frame.
“We’re a momentum-based team,” Dragovich said, “and I feel like that quick start really boosted us into the outcome.”
Abshire is a wide receiver who has filled in twice this season for Webb. He scored Northside’s lone touchdown on a 16-yard run in the second quarter.
Hidden Valley’s defense and special teams units were relentless, nabbing four interceptions, recovering a fumble and a muffed kickoff, and blocking a punt that set up an easy touchdown.
“It’s easy to play offense when you get the ball on their side 50% of the time,” Dragovich said. “It’s great to have a defense that makes plays and gives us a chance to score.”