Fast start propels Hidden Valley to win over Northside

As a result of Webb’s absence, the Vikings were “one-dimensional” on offense, Fisher said. The Vikings ran the ball 45 times for 143 yards, and Northside quarterbacks threw more interceptions (four) than completions (three) on Friday.

“They got up on us early, we don’t have a passing game right now, and couldn’t do much about it,” Fisher said.

In the first 10 minutes of the game, the Titans put Northside in a quick 21-0 hole. Dragovich was 5-for-5 for 71 yards and a touchdown on the game’s first possession. Then Titan linebacker Daniel Robinson picked off a Cameron Abshire pass and ran it 20 yards for a score to double the lead. Dragovich then scored on an 8-yard run with 3:24 left in the opening frame.

“We’re a momentum-based team,” Dragovich said, “and I feel like that quick start really boosted us into the outcome.”

Abshire is a wide receiver who has filled in twice this season for Webb. He scored Northside’s lone touchdown on a 16-yard run in the second quarter.

Hidden Valley’s defense and special teams units were relentless, nabbing four interceptions, recovering a fumble and a muffed kickoff, and blocking a punt that set up an easy touchdown.