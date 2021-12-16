Faster start propels Cave Spring to win over Blacksburg in River Ridge opener

BLACKSBURG – Just two nights after his team rallied on the road from an early first-half deficit, Cave Spring head coach Jacob Gruse was looking for a better start on Thursday night and that’s exactly what he got.

Owen Dawyot scored a game-high 21 points while Stark Jones provided an additional 17 points as Cave Spring started off strong and pulled away late for a 59-39 River Ridge District boys basketball victory over Blacksburg.

The Knights (6-1, 1-0) wasted little time setting the tone, jumping out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter.

That was a stark contrast to their performance on Tuesday night when Cave Spring found themselves trailing by as much as 12 points in the first half before coming back to defeat Glenvar 63-53.

“On Tuesday night we didn’t get off to a hot start and that got us behind the eight ball," Gruse said. "The emphasis tonight was to get off to a good start and put our best foot forward and they responded well to that,” Gruse said.

Blacksburg (3-1, 1-1) rebounded in the second quarter with a 10-4 run to cut the lead to 23-17 with under two minutes left in the half.

The Knights, however, scored the last five points in the quarter to increase their advantage to 28-17.

Blacksburg opened the third quarter on a 7-2 run to get as close as 30-24 but got no closer as Cave Spring scored the next five points to push the lead back into double digits.

“We knew it would be a game of runs and we needed to answer theirs, but we weren’t able to do it tonight,” Blacksburg head coach Doug Day said.

Cave Spring led 41-30 going into the fourth after Jones finished off the third quarter with a steal and breakaway one-hand dunk in front of the Blacksburg student section.

“In every game I’m looking for at least one dunk,” Jones said.

With the momentum from that slam the Knights closed out the game opening the final period with a 10-2 run to put the contest out of reach.

Blacksburg was led by senior guard Matthew Joyce who finished with 12 points.

The win completed a three-game stretch for Cave Spring that saw the Knights go up against a trio of previously unbeaten teams: Northside, Glenvar and Blacksburg. Cave went 2-1 in the stretch with the only loss coming to the Vikings.