Father's death encourages Auburn High softball player to work harder

RINER — In the wake of her father's 2018 death, Emily Coe was thinking about giving up softball.
"It was a very hard time for me," she said.
Auburn High School softball coach David Hurd persuaded Coe, then an Auburn sophomore, to stick with the sport.
Both are glad she did.
Coe is now the lone senior on the Auburn softball team, which will play in the Class 1 state semifinals Tuesday. She starts at catcher and is batting .426.
"This year has absolutely been the best," she said in an interview at the school last weekend.
She said her father's death has encouraged her to work harder.
"Tomorrow's not guaranteed, so live every day to the best," she said. "Live for the person that's not there anymore.
"Keep pushing through the hard time because it's going to get better."
Coe's parents divorced when she and her twin sister, Abby, were very young. The twins and their mother moved from Marion to Riner after the divorce, while James Coe remained in Marion. The girls lived with him on the weekends and for part of the summer.
"We were really close. We still saw him a lot, and he was very supportive," Coe said. "When he couldn't be there [for a game], he'd always text me, call me, ask how it went."
Coe was the catcher for the Auburn junior varsity team when she was in the eighth and ninth grades. She also was used as a courtesy runner or pinch runner in three varsity games when she was a ninth-grader. She scored four runs for the varsity that year, including the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 2018 Region 1C title game.
James Coe died at his Marion home on Sept. 29, 2018. The manner of death was suicide, according to Marion police.
"Emily was texting her dad that night up until two hours before it happened, planning their cookout they were supposed to have the next day for their 16th birthday," said the twins' mother, Beth Anne Coe.
The twins were Auburn sophomores at the time.
"It was very unexpected and it just took a toll on all of our lives," Emily Coe said. "We still haven't gotten a ton of answers, so that's a little hard. We just tried to come together and live for him, live our best life.
"When my dad passed, we were still in [fall practice for] softball and I was around all my teammates and coaches, and they did whatever they could for me. The people in my life kept me going."
Beth Anne Coe said Emily handled James' death well "at first."
"That was because she was taking care of her sister, who handled it really hard," Beth Anne Coe said.
But her father's death weighed on Emily. The following spring, with preseason tryouts for the softball team just days away, she decided she was not going to play.
"For a while, I thought about giving it up," she said. "I wasn't sure that my heart was in it. Hurd really got behind me and encouraged me to play, and I'm so glad I did."
"It had been a rough time," Hurd said. "So I suggested to her that [softball] is a good way to help her. We can be there for her."
Hurd also told her that while she would practice with the varsity, he needed her to play catcher for JV games that spring. Kirsten Fleet, who had verbally committed to the University of Georgia when she was in the seventh grade, would be making her JV debut as an eighth-grader that spring. Hurd wanted an experienced catcher behind the plate when the phenom pitched.
During games that year, Coe wore her father's ashes in a heart-shaped locket around her neck. After an umpire took note of the necklace because players are not supposed to wear visible jewelry, Coe taped the locket to her chest for the remaining games that season.
Playing that spring did indeed help her.
"Softball was a way to clear my mind," she said.
In addition to playing for the JV squad as a sophomore, Coe saw action off the bench in 10 varsity games. She scored seven runs for the varsity but had just six at-bats. The senior-laden Eagles won their first state title that year.
"It was maybe frustrating not to be out on the field [for the varsity], but I was happy just to … be on a state championship team," Coe said.
That same spring, Coe's twin helped Auburn win the state title in girls soccer.
Emily Coe would have started for the varsity softball team in right field last year, but the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was really upsetting," Coe said. "I was so excited to finally get a starting position."
She was going to start in the outfield this year, but that plan changed when catcher Grace Wilson underwent preseason surgery for a torn rotator cuff. Coe has started at catcher all year for the Eagles (14-2).
"I'm so glad I had the opportunity this year to catch because I've just absolutely loved every minute of it," Coe said.
Wilson returned to action two weeks ago, but only as the designated player (the softball version of the designated hitter).
Fleet, now a sophomore, is in her first varsity season. The bond that Coe and Fleet developed two years ago on the JV team has deepened.
Fleet is 14-2 with a 0.20 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 105 innings.
"It's so much fun when she strikes somebody out," Coe said.
The Region 1C champion Eagles, who will host Region 1D champ Eastside in the Class 1 semifinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday, are two wins away from another state crown.
The 5-foot, 110-pound Coe, who bats leadoff, is hitting .426 with 20 hits, four doubles, five stolen bases and 19 runs scored.
"I've lifted [weights] for two years now, and that's helped me get some strength," she said. "I'm not a huge girl. … Some of the girls can go up there and just hit the crap out of the ball because they're just built big, so I had to work harder to get there.
"I've seen a huge difference ever since I started lifting. I definitely hit the ball a lot harder."
Coe has also walked 13 times this year.
"I tease her about her fun-sized strike zone," Hurd said.
Coe made the All-Mountain Empire District first team.
"I knew she could catch. I knew she would handle Kirsten fairly well because she had done it when she was younger. But … if you had told me four years ago that this kid would bat leadoff on a team that had a chance to win the state championship, I would tell you you're crazy," Hurd said. "She's certainly exceeded expectations."
Coe has been the leader of the young team.
"I really had to try and make all of us comfortable … and bring us all together and make us play better, because chemistry's a huge deal," she said.
Coe's softball career will end this week.
"I'm going to miss it so much," she said. "It's a huge part of my life."
Coe, who graduated from Auburn last month with a 4.1 GPA, will be a nonplaying student at Radford University in the fall. Her twin will attend Tennessee.
"They didn't use [their father's death] as an excuse to give up, although Emily was starting to," Beth Anne Coe said. "She turned it around and stuck with it."
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free and confidential service available around the clock to people in need of support or resources. The lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.