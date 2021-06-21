Father's death encourages Auburn High softball player to work harder

But her father's death weighed on Emily. The following spring, with preseason tryouts for the softball team just days away, she decided she was not going to play.

"For a while, I thought about giving it up," she said. "I wasn't sure that my heart was in it. Hurd really got behind me and encouraged me to play, and I'm so glad I did."

"It had been a rough time," Hurd said. "So I suggested to her that [softball] is a good way to help her. We can be there for her."

Hurd also told her that while she would practice with the varsity, he needed her to play catcher for JV games that spring. Kirsten Fleet, who had verbally committed to the University of Georgia when she was in the seventh grade, would be making her JV debut as an eighth-grader that spring. Hurd wanted an experienced catcher behind the plate when the phenom pitched.

During games that year, Coe wore her father's ashes in a heart-shaped locket around her neck. After an umpire took note of the necklace because players are not supposed to wear visible jewelry, Coe taped the locket to her chest for the remaining games that season.

Playing that spring did indeed help her.

"Softball was a way to clear my mind," she said.