Fathers know best: Patrick Henry girls take advice from dads, drop Lord Botetourt

By Ray Cox

DALEVILLE – Call it micromanaging if you will, but two pearls of fatherly advice Wednesday night went a long way when Patrick Henry’s girls visited Lord Botetourt for a high school basketball game.

Trinity Breedlove’s father has been in the Patriots’ junior forward’s ear for a while now to be prepared to accept a pass and immediately put the shot up without interrupting her stroke by trying to dribble first.

As for point guard Jada Cook, she has been instructed to be a coach on the floor and urged to develop closer communication and relations with the head coach on the bench.

Given that Cook’s father Eugene "Blue: Cook is the Patriots' coach on the bench, not to mention from his chair at the dinner table as the head of the family, Jada’s attention to detail in the matter is probably something with which she has no choice.

As for Breedlove, she got counsel from both her father and her coach, different gentlemen in her case.

Say this for the girls: They listen.

Breedlove hurt the Cavaliers (15-4) with a variety of soft-touch midrange jumpers and Cook ran the team with a full throttle and scored some here and there as well as the Patriotrs wore out the short-handed Cavaliers on the way to the 54-37 non-district victory.

Breedlove did precisely as instructed and ended up with 14 points and nine rebounds.

“They told me to play my game in the paint and look for my shot as well as my teammates,” said Breedlove, whose final scoring output was almost twice her season average.

“I told her she’d listened to her dad and me and now she sees what happens,’ Eugene Cook said. “She has a sweet stroke. She can shoot the 3 too, but with the midrange, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Jada Cook, a talented sophomore, who scored eight points against the Cavaliers, has been obliged to grow into a new role for her this season as the team’s full-time floor leader. She was a wing guard until Shelby Fiddler, this season’s presumptive point, was injured and lost early in the season.

“I’ve had to learn to be patient, stay in control, and get my teammates involved,” Jada Cook said. “I also have to keep my composure, stay focused, and make the right plays.”

With a smooth night at the controls from Cook, the rest of the team stayed organized and on the attack.

“I am so proud of her because she did a heck of a job staying under control and running the team,” Eugene Cook said of the point giuard.

The Patriots (16-2) hurt Botetourt both from the perimeter and with a high-low post setup with Breedlove up top and senior Abigail Baker down low. Baker, a Salem transfer, has battled back from a foot injury and played strongly against the Cavaliers with nine points and six rebounds.

“It’s been a progress-making thing with her foot,” Coach Cook said. “Finally she’s starting to be the Abby we knew she was.”

Nivea Childress was effective on the perimeter for the Patriots and had four of her team’s six 3-pointers while scoring 12 points. Cook had the other two treys.

The Cavaliers were at a disadvantage on several fronts. For one, they were down starters Jada Morgan and Brianna Wissemann.

“No excuses, but not having them was a real bummer,” Cavaliers coach Renee Favaro said. “We’re hoping to have at least one of them back by Friday. It hurt us with leadership and it hurt us with depth.”

Lord Botetourt started four sophomores and three of them played the entire game. That was the same as the previous night in a win over Franklin County. Back-to-back games clearly was a factor Wednesday. The longer the contest went, the more the team struggled.

The Cavs did get a nice boost from sophomore Taylor Orange, who had a game-high 19 points.

“I’m proud of the way the team battled,” Favaro said.