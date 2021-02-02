Fiddler hits seven 3-pointers as Patrick Henry girls defeat Salem

Abu Yarmah and Jack Faulkner added 16 points apiece for Patrick Henry, with Faulkner draining five 3-pointers in the process.

Owen Dawyot led the Salem cause with a game-high 22 points, while Tanner Dallas added 14 and Qualee Moses-Robinson chipped in 11 points.

PATRICK HENRY (5-1, 3-0)

Smith 18, Yarmah 16, Faulkner 16, Derey 7, Adams 3, Beasley 2.

SALEM (0-3, 0-3)

Dawyot 22, Dallas 14, Moses-Robinson 11, Wallace 4, Greer 2, Clemons 2.

Patrick Henry;17;10;15;20;--;62

Salem;15;17;13;10;--;55

3-point goals -- Patrick Henry 7 (Faulkner 5, Derey, Adams), Salem 4 (Dawyat 3, Dallas). JV -- Patrick Henry won.

HOGOHEEGEE TOURNAMENT

PH-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36

RURAL RETREAT -- Jake Hall scored a game-high 18 points as the Rebels pulled away in the final quarter to down the Indians and advance to play top-seeded Holston on Thursday evening in the Hogoheegee District tournament.