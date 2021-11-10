Fiddler sisters commit to Niagara in different sports

The best part of rooming with a twin sister in college?
There’s always a friend nearby.
The worst part?
“What do you mean you wore my outfit last night?”
Patrick Henry’s Fiddler sisters are ready for all the ups and downs.
PH’s Shelby Fiddler committed in February to play women’s basketball at Niagara University, and she will be joined at the Division I school in New York by twin Marin Fiddler, who has accepted a preferred walk-on spot on the women’s soccer team.
Both signed letters of intent at PH on the opening day of the fall signing period Wednesday in one of those balloons-and-cake ceremonies that have become vogue on high school campuses.
Shelby is a combo guard who helped Patrick Henry reach the VHSL Class 5 championship game in March.
Marin, an outside midfielder, was contacted by a handful of Division II programs, but when her sister committed nine months ago, she began to look at Niagara.
“When Shelby decided that’s where she wanted to go, we contacted the [soccer] coach at Niagara because that’s kind of outside his recruiting area,” said the twins’ father, Patrick Henry football coach Alan Fiddler.
“He evaluated her and offered her a [roster] spot. She got into the nursing program, which is a difficult program to get in there. So we’re excited about it. It’s a comfort when you send your kids nine hours away that they’ve got someone to lean on.”
The twins haven’t shared a room in the Fiddler home since they were pre-teens.
Marin anticipates no problems.
“I think it will be OK,” she said. “It will work out. We don’t fight. We just have little arguments. It will be fun.”
Niagara finished its regular-season schedule with a 13-4-1 record. The Purple Eagles lost in penalty kicks to Fairfield in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament two weeks ago.
Like Patrick Henry, purple is one of Niagara’s school colors. That works just as long as the winter weather in western New York doesn’t turn anything blue.
“I’d rather play in the cold than the heat so I’m good with it,” Marin Fiddler said. “I feel good about it. I think I made the right decision.”
PH had five other athletes sign or commit Wednesday: Dominick Deluca (Ferrum men’s soccer), Chap Hale (Randolph-Macon men’s lacrosse), Ruby Isbell (William and Mary women’s swimming), Gracie Kahoun (Pittsburgh women’s lacrosse) and Elizabeth Smeltzer (Virginia Wesleyan, women’s cross country).
Elsewhere, the following athletes signed or planned to sign later this week:
- Auburn — Ethan Millirons (St. Thomas Aquinas men’s basketball).
- Cave Spring — Jacob Miller (Milligan men’s swimming).
- Blacksburg — McKenzie Cheynet (Radford women’s soccer), Morgan Cheynet (Radford women’s soccer), Mia Jones (Massachusetts-Lowell women’s track and field), Bennett Shealor (George Mason baseball).
- Franklin County — Courtney Bryant (North Carolina State volleyball).
- George Wythe — Tatum Robinson (Marshall women’s swimming).
- Hidden Valley — Paige Olson (Radford women’s soccer).
- Jefferson Forest — Morgan Blankenship (UVa-Wise volleyball), Riley Palmer (King women’s soccer), Hannah Pettyjohn (Samford women’s track and field), Peyton Smith (East Tennessee State baseball), Sully Tibbs (Radford baseball).
- Lord Botetourt — Connor Fuhrman (South Carolina baseball), Rhyann Jones (Radford softball), Samir Davidov (George Mason golf), Angelina Zeidan (George Mason women’s swimming), Garrett Green (Bluefield baseball).
- North Cross — J.T. Foster (King baseball), Zane Ratliff (Anderson men’s lacrosse), Hayden Burns (Centre men’s lacrosse).
- Salem — Brynn Bowen (Old Dominion women’s lacrosse), Lillian Lawson (Concord softball).
- Staunton River — Abbey Barlow (Lynchburg volleyball).