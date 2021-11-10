Fiddler sisters commit to Niagara in different sports

“He evaluated her and offered her a [roster] spot. She got into the nursing program, which is a difficult program to get in there. So we’re excited about it. It’s a comfort when you send your kids nine hours away that they’ve got someone to lean on.”

The twins haven’t shared a room in the Fiddler home since they were pre-teens.

Marin anticipates no problems.

“I think it will be OK,” she said. “It will work out. We don’t fight. We just have little arguments. It will be fun.”

Niagara finished its regular-season schedule with a 13-4-1 record. The Purple Eagles lost in penalty kicks to Fairfield in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament two weeks ago.

Like Patrick Henry, purple is one of Niagara’s school colors. That works just as long as the winter weather in western New York doesn’t turn anything blue.

“I’d rather play in the cold than the heat so I’m good with it,” Marin Fiddler said. “I feel good about it. I think I made the right decision.”