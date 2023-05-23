Five former area baseball players who have contributed to the game were selected for induction into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 features former players Roy Clark, Nick Jones, Randy Lawrence, Reggie Poff and Matt Trent.

Gray Oyler will receive the Wayne LaPierre Sr. Community Service Award.

The 31st induction ceremony is scheduled for July 23 at the Salem Civic Center.

Clark, Jones, Lawrence and Trent all played professionally following successful careers at the high school and college levels. Poff, a Glenvar graduate, spent 47 seasons as an umpire before retiring in 2022.

Clark is currently a senior advisor for the Kansas City Royals after a lengthy career in scouting and the front office with six different organizations. The former Martinsville High School shortstop was a junior college All-American at Ferrum College, played at North Carolina and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners.

He worked for the Atlanta Braves for 20 years. Atlanta promoted him to scouting director in 1999. He stepped down from that post in October 2009 to join the Washington Nationals. He was an assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel for Washington.

Jones played at William Byrd and led the Terriers to the 1997 state championship. He was a recipient of the Ray Bellamy Award, played at VCU and was drafted in the 11th round by the Chicago Cubs.

Lawrence graduated from Christiansburg, where he played baseball, basketball and football. He was named the Group AA player of the year in 1988. He then played at Ferrum and was an All-American in 1992, when he posted a 9-0 record and was named the Dixie Conference pitcher of the year. He was drafted by the Boston Red Sox.

Trent played at Cave Spring, walked on at Wingate (and subsequently earned a scholarship) and was drafted by St. Louis in 2005.

Oyler has been a longtime supporter of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame and little league baseball.