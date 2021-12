Five Salem players picked for first team on VHSL Class 4 all-state football squad

Five Salem football players have been selected to the first team on the VHSL Class 4 all-state squad.

Running back Cam Leftwich, receiver Chauncey Logan, Jr., defensive lineman Cameron Martindale, linebacker Noah Collins and punt returner Chase Greer was named to the first team for the Spartans.

Salem's Caleb Wright (center), Sam Jones (offensive lineman) and Jake Massey (tight end) made the second team.

King's Fork's Anthony Fisher was named player of the year, while Varina's Kyree Moyston was the defensive player of the year.

Varina's Marcus Lewis took coach of the year honors.

Selections were made by two coaches from each of the VHSL's four regions.